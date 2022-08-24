2024 UEFA Europa League final: Dublin Arena

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the Dublin Arena is the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and rugby union teams. First opened in 2010, the stadium will be staging its second UEFA Europa League decider, having been the venue for the all-Portuguese final of 2011 between Porto and Braga, when Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as the Dragons took the trophy.

When is the 2024 Europa League final?

This will be the 15th season of the competition in its current form, and the 53rd since the UEFA Cup was first introduced. Dates of all the competition's stages, including the final, will be released in due course.

Upcoming Europa League finals 2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin

2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

The story behind the UEFA Europa League trophy

What do the Europa League winners get?

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it also has no handles.

The 2023/24 winners also gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

