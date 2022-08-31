Which teams are in the Champions League group stage?

Pot: 1

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 15

How they qualified: Dutch champions

Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-3agg vs Benfica)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)

Coach: Alfred Schreuder

Schreuder has big shoes to fill after replacing Erik ten Hag – now at Manchester United – in the Ajax hot seat. Ten Hag's assistant at the Johan Cruijff ArenA from January 2018 to June 2019, the Dutchman guided Club Brugge to a third successive Belgian league title last season – his first piece of silverware as a head coach.

Key player: Dušan Tadić

The Serbian's Ajax statistics are phenomenal: over 90 goals and assists as he approaches 200 appearances for the club. Playing wide on the left or as a false nine, he is extraordinarily adept at holding up the ball and creating space for team-mates to exploit, while his finishing with both feet is generally exquisite.

Big summer signing: Steven BergwijnA product of Ajax's youth academy, Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 but struggled to make an impact after scoring in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on his Premier League debut. Now back in more familiar surroundings, the pacy winger is determined to rediscover the kind of form that attracted Spurs' attention.

One to watch: Calvin Bassey

The 22-year-old was a reserve team player for Leicester City two seasons ago but after a stellar campaign for Rangers in 2021/22, the Nigerian arrives in Amsterdam as one of Europe's most coveted defenders.

Did you know?

﻿Ajax won all six group games for the first time in their history last season. They topped their group for the first time since 1995/96 as a result.

Pot: 2

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 2

How they qualified: English runners-up

Last season: Runners-up (L 0-1 vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Started his coaching career at Mainz then won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield in 2015. Klopp led the Reds to Champions League glory in 2018/19, and their first English title in 30 years the following season, then took the FA Cup and League Cup last term before his side were edged out in the Champions League final.

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian forward, who signed a new contract in the summer, has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. His pace, intelligence and finishing have helped him rack up 33 Champions League goals for the club and he won his third Premier League Golden Boot last term.

Big summer signing: Darwin Núñez

Uruguay striker Núñez registered 34 goals in 41 appearances – including 26 strikes in 28 league games – in a prolific 2021/22 campaign for Benfica. Blessed with exceptional pace, the 22-year-old has all the attributes to be an ideal fit for Klopp's relentless Reds.



One to watch: Fábio Carvalho

Nineteen-year-old attacking midfielder Carvalho played a crucial role in Fulham's immediate return to the Premier League, registering 19 goals and assists across all competitions. Born in Portugal, Carvalho came to London in 2013 and ﻿represented England at youth level, but made his debut for Portugal's Under-21s in March 2022.

Did you know?

Last season, Liverpool became the first English club to win all six of their games in a single Champions League group stage.

Pot: 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 25

How they qualified: Third in Italy

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

An industrious midfielder in his playing days, former Inter and Roma coach Spalletti replaced Gennaro Gattuso in the Napoli hot seat last season after two years out of the game. He won ten of his first 11 Serie A games at the club, who led the way at the end of February but finished the campaign in third.

Key player: Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian's performances for Napoli last season earned him Serie A's Best Young Player award for the 2021/22 campaign. The 23-year-old had a direct hand in 32 Serie A goals – 24 strikes and eight assists – in his first two seasons with the Partenopei, who return to the competition after a three-year absence.

Big summer signing: Giacomo Raspadori

The adaptable forward was a member of Italy's UEFA EURO 2020-winning squad, though he played just once at the finals. Nimble and skilful, he has joined Napoli on a year-long loan from Sassuolo with a view to a permanent switch. Another who made UEFA.com's players to watch for 2022 list.

One to watch: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian made his mark at Napoli with a terrific goal on﻿ debut and is flourishing in Lorenzo Insigne's old position on the left wing. Arrived as something of an unknown from Dinamo Batumi following several years in Russian football, but has been one of the early stars of the new Serie A campaign.

Did you know?

Napoli have progressed through the group stage in three of their six appearances, but were eliminated in the round of 16 on each occasion they made the knockout stages.

Pot: 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 33

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-2agg vs PSV Eindhoven)

Last season: Europa League runners-up

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1959/60)

Coach: Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Represented Feyenoord, Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona as a player before taking up his first head coach role with the Eredivisie side in 2015. Replaced Steven Gerrard in the Rangers hot seat in November 2021 after a brief spell in China with Guangzhou R&F.

Key player: Tom Lawrence

The Welsh international made 185 appearances for Derby before joining Rangers in the summer. An attacking midfielder who can play on either wing, the 28-year-old has a keen eye for goal and a knack for making well-timed runs into the opposition box.

Big summer signing: Antonio Čolak

The Croatian striker has spent the majority of his career in Germany with the likes of Nürnberg, Kaiserslautern, Darmstadt and Ingolstadt. Robust yet technically gifted, the 28-year-old scored in both legs of the Glasgow club's play-off victory against PSV.

One to watch: Alex Lowry

Part of Van Bronckhorst's 2021/22 Europa League final squad, the 19-year-old midfielder registered a goal and an assist in the Gers' 3-1 victory at Hearts in their final league game last term and is now looking to establish himself as a key member of the Dutchman's squad.



Did you know?

Rangers are the most successful club in Scotland, winning 55 Premiership titles, 34 Scottish Cups and 27 League Cups.