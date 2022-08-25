UEFA.com works better on other browsers
adidas unveils official 2022/23 UEFA Champions League match ball

Thursday 25 August 2022

The new ball features the latest performance technology.

Today, on the day of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw, adidas has revealed the details of the official match ball it has designed for the group stage of the men’s competition.

adidas has created individual designs for the women's and men's UEFA Champions League official match balls, revealing two unique colour spectrums that share the same vibrant star design.

Inspired by absence of light in space and how the stars shine out against the dark void, the refracted overlays communicate the mastering of all dimensions and the battle for the biggest stage of men's club football.

The men's Champions League ball alongside the women'sadidas

As well as their new graphic designs, the balls feature the latest adidas performance technology, including an innovative PRISMA surface texture that offers the world’s elite players even more precision on the ball. The new outer texture coating – consistent across all adidas UEFA Champions League official match balls – offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction guarantees ultimate performance.

