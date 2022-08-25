adidas unveil official 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League match ball

Today, on the day of the men's UEFA Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw, adidas has revealed the details of the official matchball it has designed for the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

In a first for the competition, adidas has created individual designs for the women's and men's UEFA Champions League official matchballs, revealing two unique colour spectrums that share the same vibrant star design.

Inspired by absence of light in space and how the stars shine out against the dark void, the refracted overlays communicate the mastering of all dimensions and the battle for the biggest stage of women's club football.

The women's Champions League ball alongside the men's adidas

As well as their new graphic designs, the balls feature the latest adidas performance technology, including an innovative PRISMA surface texture that offers the world’s elite players even more precision on the ball. The new outer texture coating – consistent across all women's and men's adidas UEFA Champions League official match balls – offers secure grip and complete control, while the thermally bonded seamless construction guarantees ultimate performance.

