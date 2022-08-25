Champions League group stage draw: Tough tests for Liverpool and Man City as Bayern and Barcelona meet again

Liverpool and Manchester City face challenging autumns while Bayern will look to continue their recent dominance over Barcelona in a mouth-watering section that also includes Inter after the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage was made in Istanbul, Türkiye on Thursday.

The final fixture list will be confirmed in due course.

Reaction to the draw

Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atlético, Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzeň

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar, Celtic

Group G: Man. City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: Paris, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Pick your Fantasy side

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

2022/23 match and draw dates

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play on different nights.

Where is the 2023 Champions League final? The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.