2022/23 Europa Conference League group stage hopefuls

We now know the 32 teams that have secured a berth in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, following the play-offs in this competition and the UEFA Europa League.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2022/23 Europa Conference League: matches, draws, final

2022/23 group stage teams

ARM: Pyunik*

AUT: Austria Wien*

BEL: Anderlecht, Gent*

CYP: Apollon*

CZE: Slavia Praha, Slovácko

DEN: Silkeborg*

ENG: West Ham

ESP: Villarreal

FRA: Nice

GER: Köln

IRL: Shamrock Rovers*

ISR: H. Beer-Sheva

ITA: Fiorentina

KOS: Ballkani

LIE: Vaduz

LVA: RFS

LTU: Žalgiris*

NED: AZ Alkmaar

NOR: Molde

POL: Lech

ROU: CFR Cluj, FCSB

SCO: Hearts*

SRB: Partizan

SUI: Basel

SVK: Slovan Bratislava

SWE: Djurgårdens IF

TUR: İstanbul Başakşehir, Sivasspor*

UKR: Dnipro-1*22

22 UEFA Europa Conference League play-off winners

*10 sides transferring from the UEFA Europa League play-offs

Europa Conference League group stage draw

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Draw dates Group stage: 26 August

Knockout round play-offs: 7 November

Round of 16: 24 February

Quarter and semi-finals: 17 March *All draws start at 14:00 CET

Knockout phase

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 7 June 2023