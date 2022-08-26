Europa League group stage draw pots confirmed

The seeding pots for Friday's UEFA Europa League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs. The draw will be streamed live from Istanbul, Türkiye on UEFA.tv from 13:00 CET on 26 August.

Group stage draw: Where, when and who's involved?

Pot 1

Roma (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Lazio (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Pot 2

Feyenoord (NED)

Rennes (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Monaco (FRA)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Malmö (SWE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Pot 3

Sheriff (MDA)

Real Betis (ESP)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Union Berlin (GER)

Freiburg (GER)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Pot 4

Nantes (FRA)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Omonoia (CYP)

Zürich (SUI)

Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Why are some clubs paired?

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, these clubs will also be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and three representatives in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa Conference League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

In the case of associations with three representatives in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

All these pairings will be based on TV audiences.

A Roma & Lazio

B Man United & Arsenal

C Crvena zvezda & Partizan (UECL)

D Dynamo Kyiv & Dnipro-1 (UECL)

E Feyenoord & PSV Eindhoven

F Rennes & Monaco

G Real Sociedad & Real Betis

H Malmö ﻿& Djurgården ﻿(UECL)

I Midtjylland & Silkeborg ﻿(UECL)

J Bodø/Glimt & Molde (UECL)

K Union Berlin & Freiburg

L Fenerbahçe & Trabzonspor

M Nantes & Nice (UECL)

N Sturm Graz & Austria Wien (UECL)

O AEK Larnaca & Omonoia

P Zürich & Basel (UECL)