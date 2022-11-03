UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League: Who is still in it?

Thursday 3 November 2022

Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United are in it, but who else? Get an overview of the 24 teams remaining in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League.

Belgian debutants Union Saint-Gilloise won their first three group matches en route to topping their group
Arsenal and Manchester United are still in the reckoning for UEFA Europa League glory, while the likes of Ajax, Barcelona and Juventus have joined the hunt. Lazio and Trabzonspor, however, have already exited the competition.

A reminder that the eight group runners-up are now joined in the knockout round play-offs by the eight teams who finished third in the UEFA Champions League groups. The eight group winners, meanwhile, go straight through to the round of 16.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Contenders at a glance

Knockout round play-offs
Seeded: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin
Unseeded: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Round of 16
Seeded: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise

Knockout round play-offs

Ajax (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 15
Third in Champions League Group A
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-3agg vs Benfica)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1991/92)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Barcelona (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 6
Third in Champions League Group C
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 4-3agg vs Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1975/76, 1977/78, 1995/96, 2000/01)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Juventus (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 8
Third in Champions League Group H
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 1-4agg vs Villarreal)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1976/77, 1989/90, 1992/93)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Union Berlin

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 30
Third in Champions League Group B
Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2agg vs Atalanta)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 10
Group E: W5 D0 L1 F10 A3﻿
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs Atlético)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

2017 final highlights: Ajax 0-2 Man. United

Midtjylland (DEN)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 87
Group F: W2 D2 L2 F12 A8
Last season: Group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Monaco (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 61
Group H: W3 D1 L2 F9 A8
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finalists (1996/97)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Nantes (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group G: W3 D0 L3 F6 A11
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1985/86, 1994/95)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 50
Group A: W4 D1 L1 F15 A﻿4
Last season: Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Leicester)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1977/78)

Can play: Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Rennes (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 49
Group B: W3 D3 L0 F11 A﻿8
Last season: Europa Conference League round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Leicester)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Roma (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 11
Group C: W3 D1 L2 F11 A7
Last season: Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Highlights: Roma 3-1 Ludogorets

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 21
Third in Champions League Group E
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 2-8agg vs Bayern)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1993/94)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 12
Third in Champions League Group G
Last season: Round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs West Ham)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 22
Third in Champions League Group F
Last season: Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2008/09)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Sporting CP

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 28
Third in Champions League Group D
Last season: Champions League round of 16 (L 0-5agg vs Man City)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

Can play: Man United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin

Union Berlin (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 100
Group D: W4 D0 L2 F4 A2
Last season: Europa Conference League group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

Can play: Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus, Salzburg, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP

Round of 16

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 17

Group A: W5 D0 L1 F8 A3﻿
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 PSV

Betis (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 78
Group C winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A﻿4
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 107
Group B: W4 D2 L0 F13 A﻿7
Last season: Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-4agg vs Slavia Praha)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

Ferencváros (HUN)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 98
Group H winners: W3 D1 L2 F8 A9﻿
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

Feyenoord (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 42
Group F: W2 D2 L2 F13 A9
Last season: Europa Conference League runners-up (L 1-0 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

Highlights: Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio

Freiburg (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 103
Group G winners: W4 D2 L0 F13 A﻿3
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 62
Group E: W5 D0 L1 F10 A2
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-3agg vs Leipzig)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): N/A
Group D winners: W4 D1 L1 F11 A﻿7
Last season: N/A (debut European campaign)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Eliminated in group stage

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 160
Group C: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 94
Group A: Third
Last season: Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

Braga (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 35
Group D: Third
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 36
Group H: Fourth
Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1978/79)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 39
Group B: Fourth
Last season: Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2008/09)

HJK (FIN)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 139
Group C: Fourth
Last season: Europa Conference League group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2022/23)

Lazio (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 31
Group F: Third
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

Ludogorets (BUL)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 70
Group C: Third
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)

Malmö (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 68
Group D: Fourth
Last season: Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 40
Group G: Fourth
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Napoli)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

Omonoia (CYP)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 168
Group E: Fourth
Last season: Europa Conference League group stage (third)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2020/21, 2022/23)

Qarabağ (AZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 64
Group G: Third
Last season: Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)

Sheriff (MDA)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 72
Group E: Third
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 151
Group F: Fourth
Last season: Europa Conference League group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 226
Group H: Third
Last season: Europa Conference League play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)

Zürich (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 175
Group A: Fourth
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99)

*UEFA Europa League unless stated otherwise

