Europa League group stage: Meet the teams

Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma and Lazio are among the 32 teams plotting their path to the final in Budapest in this season's competition.

This year's hopefuls comprise of 12 direct qualifiers, ten Europa League play-off winners and ten sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 160

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-1agg vs Dnipro-1)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 17

How they qualified: Directly, fifth in England

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 78

How they qualified: Directly, Spanish Cup winners

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99, 2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 94

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 4-2agg, aet vs Copenhagen)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 35

How they qualified: Directly, fourth in Portugal

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 36

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2agg vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1978/79)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 39

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 5-0agg vs Benfica)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2008/09)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 107

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 6-1agg vs Austria Wien)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-4agg vs Slavia Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

Ferencváros (HUN)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 98

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-1agg vs Shamrock Rovers)

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1971/72)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 42

How they qualified: Directly, third in Netherlands

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up (L 1-0 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1973/74, 2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 103

How they qualified: Directly, sixth in Germany

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 139

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Silkeborg)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 31

How they qualified: Directly, fifth in Italy

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 70

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-3agg vs Žalgiris)

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 68

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-1agg vs Sivasspor)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 10

How they qualified: Directly, sixth in England

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L 2-1agg vs Atlético Madrid)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 87

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 7-2agg vs Benfica)

Last season: Group stage (third)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 61

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 4-3agg vs PSV Eindhoven)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg Braga)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finalists (1996/97)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): N/A

How they qualified: Directly, French Cup winners

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1985/86, 1994/95)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 40

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-2agg 3-1pens vs Apollon)

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Napoli)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 168

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-0agg vs Gent)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2020/21, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 50

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Leicester)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1977/78)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 64

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs Plzeň)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group Stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 62

How they qualified: Directly, sixth in Spain

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 5-3agg vs Leipzig)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 49

How they qualified: Directly, fourth in France

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 (L 3-2agg vs Leicester)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 11

How they qualified: UEFA Europa Conference League winners

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League winners (W 1-0 vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 72

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 0-0agg 3-2pens vs Pyunik)

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): N/A

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Last season: N/A (debut European campaign)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 151

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (L 3-1gg vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 226

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs Copenhagen)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 100

How they qualified: Directly, fifth in Germany

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 175

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-1agg vs Hearts)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99)

*UEFA Europa League unless stated otherwise.