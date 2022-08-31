Europa League group stage: Meet the teams

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 17

How they qualified: Directly, fifth in England

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 50

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 2-1agg vs Leicester)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1977/78)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 94

How they qualified: UEFA Champions League play-offs (L 4-2agg, aet vs Dinamo Zagreb)

Last season: UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 175

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-1agg vs Hearts)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1998/99)