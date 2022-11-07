UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is still in it?

West Ham and Villarreal are among the 24 teams still plotting their path to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague in this season's competition, with Lazio and Trabzonspor two of eight transferring from the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Contenders at a glance Knockout round play-offs

Qarabağ vs Gent

Trabzonspor vs Basel

Lazio vs CFR Cluj

Bodø/Glimt vs Lech

Braga vs Fiorentina

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1

Sheriff vs Partizan

Ludogorets vs Anderlecht Round of 16

Seeded: AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, West Ham



Qarabağ vs Gent

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66

Third in Europa League Group G

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿50

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F10 A6

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs PAOK)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1991/92)

Trabzonspor vs Basel

UEFA coefficient ranking: 123

Third in Europa League Group H

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F11 A9

Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2 vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

Highlights: Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco

Lazio vs CFR Cluj

UEFA coefficient ranking: 40

Third in Europa League Group F

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿61

Group G: W3 D1 L2 F5 A5

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)

Bodø/Glimt vs Lech

UEFA coefficient ranking: 80

Third in Europa League Group A

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 110

Group C: W2 D3 L1 F12 A7

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)

Highlights: Lech 3-0 Villarreal

Braga vs Fiorentina

UEFA coefficient ranking: 37

Third in Europa League Group D

Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿103

Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A6

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1

UEFA coefficient ranking: 142

Third in Europa League Group B

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿165

Group E: W3 D1 L2 F9 A7

Last season: N/A (European debut)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

Highlights: Apollon Limassol 1-3 Dnipro-1

Sheriff vs Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking: 81

Third in Europa League Group E

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 64

Group D: W2 D3 L1 F9 A7

Last season: Round of 16 (L 8-3agg vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

Ludogorets vs Anderlecht

UEFA coefficient ranking: 75

Third in Europa League Group C

Last season: Europa League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿113

Group B: W2 D2 L2 F6 A5

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-4 vs Vitesse)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)

Highlights: Silkeborg 0-2 Anderlecht

Round of 16

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿45

Group E: W5 D0 L1 F12 A6

Last season: Round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 100

Group F: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1974/75, 2002/03)

Highlights: Djurgården 4-2 Gent

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿60

Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A3

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿118

Group D: W2 D3 L1 F8 A7

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿101

Group G: W3 D2 L1 F11 A7

Last season: Play-offs (L 7-1agg vs Copenhagen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2021/22)

Highlights: Sivasspor 3-0 CFR Cluj

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿79

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7

Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿18

Group C: W4 D1 L1 F14 A9

Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (L 5-2agg vs Liverpool)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: ﻿51

Group B: W6 D0 L0 F13 A4

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 3-1agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Highlights: FCSB 0-3 West Ham

