UEFA Europa Conference League: Meet the teams and who can they play?

West Ham and Villarreal are among the 24 teams still plotting their path to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague in this season's competition, with Lazio and Trabzonspor two of eight transferring from the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Contenders at a glance Knockout round play-offs

Seeded: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

Unseeded: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor Round of 16

Seeded: AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, West Ham



Knockout round play-offs

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 160

Third in Europa League Group B

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿121

Group B: W2 D2 L2 F6 A5

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-4 vs Vitesse)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿29

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F11 A9

Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2 vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 94

Third in Europa League Group A

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 35

Third in Europa League Group D

Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿82

Group G: W3 D1 L2 F5 A5

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿N/A

Group E: W3 D1 L2 F9 A7

Last season: N/A (European debut)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿N/A

Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A6

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿59

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F10 A6

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs PAOK)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1991/92)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 31

Third in Europa League Group F

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 208

Group C: W2 D3 L1 F12 A7

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 70

Third in Europa League Group C

Last season: Europa League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 67

Group D: W2 D3 L1 F9 A7

Last season: Round of 16 (L 8-3agg vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

Can play: AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 64

Third in Europa League Group G

Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 72

Third in Europa League Group E

Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 226

Third in Europa League Group H

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)

Can play: Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

Round of 16

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿58

Group E: W5 D0 L1 F12 A6

Last season: Round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): 269

Group F: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1974/75, 2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿65

Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A3

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿115

Group D: W2 D3 L1 F8 A7

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿188

Group G: W3 D2 L1 F11 A7

Last season: Play-offs (L 7-1agg vs Copenhagen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿113

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7

Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿18

Group C: W4 D1 L1 F14 A9

Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (L 5-2agg vs Liverpool)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (start of 2022/23): ﻿74

Group B: W6 D0 L0 F13 A4

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 3-1agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

*UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise.

