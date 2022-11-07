UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is still in it?
Monday 7 November 2022
Get an overview of the 24 teams remaining in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
West Ham and Villarreal are among the 24 teams still plotting their path to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague in this season's competition, with Lazio and Trabzonspor two of eight transferring from the UEFA Europa League.
UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
Contenders at a glance
Knockout round play-offs
Qarabağ vs Gent
Trabzonspor vs Basel
Lazio vs CFR Cluj
Bodø/Glimt vs Lech
Braga vs Fiorentina
AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1
Sheriff vs Partizan
Ludogorets vs Anderlecht
Round of 16
Seeded: AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, Villarreal, West Ham
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
Third in Europa League Group G
Last season: Knockout round play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23)
Gent (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 50
Group F: W2 D2 L2 F10 A6
Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs PAOK)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1991/92)
Trabzonspor vs Basel
Trabzonspor (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 123
Third in Europa League Group H
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2011/12, 2013/14, 2014/15)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 35
Group H: W3 D2 L1 F11 A9
Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2 vs Marseille)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)
Lazio vs CFR Cluj
Lazio (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
Third in Europa League Group F
Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Porto)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1997/98)
CFR Cluj (ROU)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 61
Group G: W3 D1 L2 F5 A5
Last season: Group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)
Bodø/Glimt vs Lech
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 80
Third in Europa League Group A
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 5-2agg vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)
Lech (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 110
Group C: W2 D3 L1 F12 A7
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)
Braga vs Fiorentina
Braga (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
Third in Europa League Group D
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L 3-2agg vs Rangers)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2010/11)
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 103
Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A6
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)
AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1
AEK Larnaca (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 142
Third in Europa League Group B
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2018/19)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2018/19, 2022/23)
Dnipro-1 (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 165
Group E: W3 D1 L2 F9 A7
Last season: N/A (European debut)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Sheriff vs Partizan
Sheriff (MDA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 81
Third in Europa League Group E
Last season: Europa League knockout round play-offs (L 2-2agg 3-2pens vs Braga)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout round play-offs (2021/22)
Partizan (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 64
Group D: W2 D3 L1 F9 A7
Last season: Round of 16 (L 8-3agg vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)
Ludogorets vs Anderlecht
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 75
Third in Europa League Group C
Last season: Europa League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2013/14)
Anderlecht (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 113
Group B: W2 D2 L2 F6 A5
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-4 vs Vitesse)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)
Round of 16
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
Group E: W5 D0 L1 F12 A6
Last season: Round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)
Djurgården (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 100
Group F: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1974/75, 2002/03)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 60
Group A: W4 D1 L1 F14 A3
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)
Nice (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 118
Group D: W2 D3 L1 F8 A7
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2017/18)
Sivasspor (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 101
Group G: W3 D2 L1 F11 A7
Last season: Play-offs (L 7-1agg vs Copenhagen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2021/22)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 79
Group H: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2019/20)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
Group C: W4 D1 L1 F14 A9
Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (L 5-2agg vs Liverpool)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 51
Group B: W6 D0 L0 F13 A4
Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 3-1agg vs Frankfurt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)
Apollon (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 92
Group E: Third
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-3agg vs Žilina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2013/14, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2018/19)
Austria Wien (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 190
Group C: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Breidablik)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2004/05)
Ballkani (KOS)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 334
Group G: Fourth
Last season: N/A (first European campaign)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
FCSB (ROU)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 131
Group B: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 2-2agg 5-3pens vs Shakhter Karagandy)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)
Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 89
Group C: Third
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Anorthosis)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2016/17)
Hearts (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 179
Group A: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)
Köln (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 98
Group D: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1985/86)
Molde (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 69
Group F: Third
Last season: Third qualifying round (L 4-4agg 4-3pens vs Trabzonspor)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)
Pyunik (ARM)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 166
Group H: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2019/20)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Qualifying play-offs (2022/23)
RFS (LVA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 193
Group A: Fourth
Last season: Third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2019/20, 2020/21)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 152
Group F: Fourth
Last season: Play-offs (L 5-2agg vs Flora)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12)
Silkeborg (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 234
Group B: Third
Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Qualifying play-offs (2022/23)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 32
Group G: Third
Last season: Quarter-finals (L 6-4agg vs Feyenoord)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)
Slovácko (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 220
Group D: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 1-1agg 3-2pens vs Lokomotiv Plovdiv)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third qualifying round (2022/23)
Vaduz (LIE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 160
Group E: Fourth
Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-2agg vs Újpest)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third qualifying round (2009/10, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2019/20)
Žalgiris (LTU)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 129
Group H: Fourth
Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1989/90)