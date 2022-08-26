Europa Conference League group stage: Meet the teams

Anderlecht, Basel, Fiorentina, West Ham and Villarreal are among the 32 teams plotting their path to the final in Prague in this season's competition.

This year's hopefuls comprise of 22 winners from the Europa Conference League play-offs plus ten losing sides from the Europa League play-offs.

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿121

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 1-1agg 3-1pens vs Young Boys)

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-4 vs Vitesse)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1982/83)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22):﻿ 110

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Olympiacos)

Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-3agg vs Žilina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2013/14, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿152

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 6-1agg vs Fenerbahçe)

Last season: Second qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Breidablik)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2004/05)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿58

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 6-1agg vs Gil Vicente)

Last season: Round of 32 (L 4-3agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-1agg vs Shkupi)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿29

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs CSKA-Sofia)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 4-2 vs Marseille)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿82

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 1-0agg vs Maribor)

Last season: Group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 269

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 5-3agg vs APOEL)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Second round (1974/75, 2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 5-1agg vs AEK Larnaca)

Last season: N/A (European debut)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿92

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-3agg vs Viking)

Last season: Second qualifying round (L 2-2agg 5-3pens vs Shakhter Karagandy)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2005/06)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Twente)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1989/90)

Gent (BEL)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿59

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 4-0agg vs Omonoia)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 3-1agg vs PAOK)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1991/92)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿109

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-2agg 4-3pens vs Universitatea Craiova)

Last season: Play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Anorthosis)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 3-1agg vs Zürich)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2016/17)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1988/89)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿65

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-2agg vs Antwerp)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿101

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-2agg vs Fehérvár)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2017/18)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1985/86)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 208

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-1agg vs Diddeleng)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2020/21)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2008/09)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿88

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-1agg vs Wolfsberg)

Last season: Third qualifying round (L 4-4agg 4-3pens vs Trabzonspor)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿115

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 32 (2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 67

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 7-4agg vs Hamrun)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 8-3agg vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1974/75, 1984/85, 1990/91, 2004/05)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿284

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 0-0agg 3-2pens vs Sheriff)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2019/20)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿285

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 1-1agg 4-2pens vs Linfield)

Last season: Third qualifying round (L 3-2agg vs Gent)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First qualifying round (2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿171

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 4-1agg vs Ferencváros)

Last season: Play-offs (L 5-2agg vs Flora)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 2-1agg vs HJK)

Last season: N/A (first European campaign since 2001/02)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿188

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 5-1agg vs Malmö)

Last season: Play-offs (L 7-1agg vs Copenhagen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2021/22, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿32

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 3-2agg vs Raków)

Last season: Quarter-finals (L 6-4agg vs Feyenoord)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿220

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 4-0agg vs AIK)

Last season: Second qualifying round (L 1-1agg 3-2pens vs Lokomotiv Plovdiv)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Third qualifying round (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿113

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-2agg 6-5pens vs Zrinjski)

Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2011/12, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿194

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 2-1agg vs Rapid Wien)

Last season: Second qualifying round (L 5-2agg vs Újpest)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿18

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 6-2agg vs Hajduk Split)

Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (L 5-2agg vs Liverpool)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿74

How they qualified: Play-offs (W 6-1agg vs Viborg)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 3-1agg vs Frankfurt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿147

How they qualified: Europa League play-offs (L 4-3agg vs Ludogorets)

Last season: Play-offs (L 3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2022/23)

*UEFA Europa Conference League unless stated otherwise.