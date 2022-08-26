UEFA Europa League group stage draw

Roma, Manchester and Arsenal have learned their fate following the draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage in Istanbul, Türkiye.

2022/23 Europa League group stage draw

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, Zürich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmö, Union Berlin, St-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff, Omonoia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabağ, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Crvena zvezda, Monaco, Ferencváros, Trabzonspor

Match dates

Matchday 1: 8 September

Matchday 2: 15 September

Matchday 3: 6 October

Matchday 4: 13 October

Matchday 5: 27 October

Matchday 6: 3 November

How does the group stage work?

Teams in every group face each other home and away, with the same sides meeting on Matchdays 1 and 5, or Matchdays 2 and 6, or Matchdays 3 and 4.

The top three clubs will continue their European campaigns in the new year:

Group winners progress to the round of 16.

Group runners-up go into the knockout round play-offs, where they will take on the third-placed UEFA Champions League teams for spots in the round of 16.

Third-placed sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

How did the draw work?

Teams were divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. One team from each of the pots was then drawn into the eight groups, A–H. There were a few caveats: no team could play a club from their own association, and some sides from the same association were paired to ensure they play at different kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

