What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in November, the six UEFA Europa Conference League group stage matchdays are being condensed into just nine weeks this autumn.

When are the Europa Conference League group stage games being played? Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

West Ham, Anderlecht and FCSB keep it old skool

The Europa Conference League is a place for emerging talent, but Group B this season has a certain sheen of glamour, with three of the sides having won major UEFA trophies in the past. West Ham won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1964/65 and reached the final again in 1976 only to lose out 4-2 to Group B rivals Anderlecht in Brussels.

Anderlecht won that competition again in 1978, and took a third major continental title in 1983, claiming the UEFA Cup. Having already lifted the Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup, the Belgian side were on course to complete a full set of UEFA trophies when they met Steaua Bucureşti – FCSB's predecessor club – in the European Cup semi-final. They won the home leg 1-0, but lost 3-0 in Bucharest, Steaua going on to beat Barcelona on penalties after the goalless decider in Seville.

Classic Fiorentina goals

Fiorentina aim to take Roma's path

José Mourinho's Roma became the first side to win the Europa Conference League last season, and another Serie A side with a great European pedigree will look to succeed them as Fiorentina line up in Group A alongside İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts and Latvian champions RFS.

Beaten European Cup finalists in 1957, the Viola won the first edition of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, and lost in the decider in the second edition. They then reached the UEFA Cup final in 1990, losing out to Juventus. They have been absent from European competition since 2016/17, but should they make it to the decider this season, they will become the first team to have featured in the finals of all four of UEFA's major club competitions.

Vaduz are the first club from Liechtenstein to reach a major group stage Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New horizons for emerging nations

The 2022/23 competition has old world glamour aplenty, but crucially it is giving opportunities for champions from less prominent footballing nations to enjoy group stage competition. Thus Pyunik from Armenia, Ballkani from Kosovo, Lithuania's Žalgiris Vilnius, ﻿Latvia's RFS, the﻿ Republic of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers and Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava ﻿are in contention, having started the campaign in Champions League qualifying.

More unusual still, Liechtenstein's Vaduz are becoming the first side from the Grand Duchy to feature at this level of a continental competition. With a population of under 40,000, Liechtenstein is the third smallest UEFA nation by population (ahead of San Marino and Gibraltar) and the only one which has no official league system. Liechtenstein qualified for Europe (again) as winners of the Liechtenstein Cup, but play their league football in neighbouring Switzerland.