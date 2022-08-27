All the 2022/23 Champions League fixtures
Saturday 27 August 2022
When are this season's UEFA Champions League fixtures? What time is kick-off?
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage starts on 6 September and runs to 2 November. The knockout stages kick off on 14 February and conclude with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.
Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures.
*All times CET.
Matchday 1 fixtures
6 September
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (18:45)
Dortmund vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Salzburg vs AC Milan (21:00)
Celtic vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Leipzig vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Sevilla vs Man City (21:00)
Paris vs Juventus (21:00)
Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)
7 September
Ajax vs Rangers (18:45)
Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Napoli vs Liverpool (21:00)
Atlético vs Porto (21:00)
Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Barcelona vs Plzeň (21:00)
Inter vs Bayern (21:00)
Tottenham vs Marseille (21:00)
Matchday 2 fixtures
13 September
Plzeň vs Inter (18:45)
Sporting CP vs Tottenham (18:45)
Liverpool vs Ajax (21:00)
Rangers vs Napoli (21:00)
Porto vs Club Brugge (21:00)
Leverkusen vs Atlético (21:00)
Bayern vs Barcelona (21:00)
Marseille vs Frankfurt (21:00)
14 September
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)
Shakhtar vs Celtic (18:45)
Chelsea vs Salzburg (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (21:00)
Man City vs Dortmund (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Sevilla (21:00)
Juventus vs Benfica (21:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (21:00)
Matchday 3 fixtures
4 October
Bayern vs Plzeň (18:45)
Marseille vs Sporting CP (18:45)
Liverpool vs Rangers (21:00)
Ajax vs Napoli (21:00)
Porto vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Club Brugge vs Atlético (21:00)
Inter vs Barcelona (21:00)
Frankfurt vs Tottenham (21:00)
5 October
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)
Leipzig vs Celtic (18:45)
Chelsea vs AC Milan (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Man City vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Sevilla vs Dortmund (21:00)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)
Benfica vs Paris (21:00)
Matchday 4 fixtures
11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (18:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (18:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (21:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (21:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (21:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (21:00)
Paris vs Benfica (21:00)
12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (18:45)
Atlético vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (21:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (21:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (21:00)
Plzeň vs Bayern (21:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (21:00)
Matchday 5 fixtures
25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (18:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (21:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (21:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (21:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (21:00)
26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (18:45)
Inter vs Plzeň (18:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (21:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (21:00)
Atlético vs Leverkusen (21:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (21:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (21:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (21:00)
Matchday 6 fixtures
1 November
Porto vs Atlético (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzeň vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)
2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (18:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (18:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (21:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (21:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (21:00)
Juventus vs Paris (21:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (21:00)
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
No more away goals rule
There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.