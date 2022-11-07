All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results
Monday 7 November 2022
All the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage scores and fixtures.
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage started on 6 September and runs to 2 November. The knockout stages kick off on 14 February and conclude with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.
Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.
*All times CET.
Matchday 1 results
6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Sevilla 0-4 Man City
Paris 2-1 Juventus
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa
7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
Atlético 2-1 Porto
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen
Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň
Inter 0-2 Bayern
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Matchday 2 results
13 September
Plzeň 0-2 Inter
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético
Bayern 2-0 Barcelona
Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt
14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg
Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris
Matchday 3 results
4 October
Bayern 5-0 Plzeň
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético
Inter 1-0 Barcelona
Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham
5 October
Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris
Matchday 4 results
11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla
Paris 1-1 Benfica
12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atlético 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille
Matchday 5 results
25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Dortmund 0-0 Man City
Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus
26 October
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter 4-0 Plzeň
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool
Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 6 fixtures
1 November
Porto 2-1 Atlético
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham
2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
No more away goals rule
There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.