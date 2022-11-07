All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results
Monday 7 November 2022
Article summary
All the 2022/23 Champions League group stage results and round of 16 fixtures.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season kicked off with the start of the group stage on 6 September and concludes with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.
Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.
Round of 16 fixtures
First legs
Tuesday 14 February
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Paris vs Bayern
Wednesday 15 February
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Dortmund vs Chelsea
Tuesday 21 February
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Wednesday 22 February
Leipzig vs Man City
Inter vs Porto
Second legs
Tuesday 7 March
Benfica vs Club Brugge
Chelsea vs Dortmund
Wednesday 8 March
Tottenham vs AC Milan
Bayern vs Paris
Tuesday 14 March
Man City vs Leipzig
Porto vs Inter
Wednesday 15 March
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Napoli vs Frankfurt
All kick-offs 21:00 CET
Matchday 1 results
6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar
Sevilla 0-4 Man City
Paris 2-1 Juventus
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa
7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
Atlético 2-1 Porto
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen
Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň
Inter 0-2 Bayern
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Matchday 2 results
13 September
Plzeň 0-2 Inter
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético
Bayern 2-0 Barcelona
Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt
14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg
Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris
Matchday 3 results
4 October
Bayern 5-0 Plzeň
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético
Inter 1-0 Barcelona
Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham
5 October
Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris
Matchday 4 results
11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla
Paris 1-1 Benfica
12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atlético 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille
Matchday 5 results
25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Dortmund 0-0 Man City
Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus
26 October
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter 4-0 Plzeň
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool
Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 6 results
1 November
Porto 2-1 Atlético
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham
2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
No more away goals rule
There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.