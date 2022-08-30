All the 2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group fixtures

The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups begin on 6 September and run to 2 November.

All eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The runners-up will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners in February's play-offs to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland in April.

Groups Group A: Ajax (NED), Liverpool (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Rangers (SCO)

Group B: Porto (POR), Atlético (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Club Brugge (BEL)

Group C: Bayern München (GER), Barcelona (ESP), Inter (ITA), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Sporting CP (POR), Marseille (FRA)

Group E: AC Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ENG), Salzburg (AUT), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Group F: Real Madrid (ESP), Leipzig (GER), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Celtic (SCO)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), Sevilla (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Copenhagen (DEN)

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR, holders), Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures.

*All times CET.

Tuesday 6 September:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (13:30), Salzburg vs AC Milan (15:00)

Group F

Leipzig vs Shakhtar (15:30), Celtic vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Group G

Sevilla vs Man City (11:30), Dortmund vs Copenhagen (14:00)

Group H

Paris vs Juventus (14:00), Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)

Wednesday 7 September:

Group A

Ajax vs Rangers (13:00), Napoli vs Liverpool (14:00)



Group B

Atlético vs Porto (16:00), Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (16:00)

Group C

Barcelona vs Plzeň (14:00), Inter vs Bayern (16:00)

Group D

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (12:00), ﻿Tottenham vs Marseille (15:00)

UEFA Youth League 20﻿21/22 season review

Tuesday 13 September:

Group A

Rangers vs Napoli (15:00), Liverpool vs Ajax (16:00)

Group B

Porto vs Club Brugge (13:00), Leverkusen vs Atlético (14:00)

Group C

Plzeň vs Inter (13:00), Bayern vs Barcelona (14:00)

Group D

Marseille vs Frankfurt (15:00), Sporting CP vs Tottenham (16:00)

Wednesday 14 September:

Group E

Chelsea vs Salzburg (14:00), AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:30)

Group F

Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:00), Real Madrid vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group G

Man City vs Dortmund (16:00), Copenhagen vs Sevilla (16:00)

Group H

Juventus vs Benfica (14:00), Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (14:00)

Tuesday 4 October:

Group A

Liverpool vs Rangers (15:00), Ajax vs Napoli (15:00)

Group B

Porto vs Leverkusen (13:00), Club Brugge vs Atlético (16:00)

Group C

Bayern vs Plzeň (13:00), Inter vs Barcelona (16:00)

Group D

Marseille vs Sporting CP (14:00), Frankfurt vs Tottenham (14:00)

Group H

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (14:00)

Wednesday 5 October:

Group E

Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:30), Chelsea vs AC Milan (16:00)

Group F

Leipzig vs Celtic (13:00), Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (14:00)

Group G

Man City vs Copenhagen (16:00), Sevilla vs Dortmund (16:00)

Group H

Benfica vs Paris (16:00)

Tuesday 11 October:



Group E

Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (14:00), AC Milan vs Chelsea (14:30)

Group F

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (12:00), Celtic vs Leipzig (TBC)

Group G

Copenhagen vs Man City (14:00), Dortmund vs Sevilla (16;00)

Group H

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (13:00), Paris vs Benfica (14:00)

Wednesday 12 October:

Group A

Napoli vs Ajax (14:00), Rangers vs Liverpool (16:00)

Group B

Atlético vs Club Brugge (14:00), Leverkusen vs Porto (14:00)

Group C

Plzeň vs Bayern (13:00), Barcelona vs Inter (14:00)

Group D

Tottenham vs Frankfurt (15:00), Sporting CP vs Marseille (16:00)

Tuesday 25 October:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (14:00), Salzburg vs Chelsea (14:30)

Group F

Celtic vs Shakhtar (TBC), Leipzig vs Real Madrid (15:30)

Group G

Sevilla vs Copenhagen (14:00), Dortmund vs Man City (16:00)

Group H

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (15:00), Benfica vs Juventus (16:00)

Wednesday 26 October:

Group A

Napoli vs Rangers (14:00), Ajax vs Liverpool (15:00)

Group B

Club Brugge vs Porto (13:30), Atlético vs Leverkusen (16:00)

Group C

Inter vs Plzeň (14:00), Barcelona vs Bayern (14;00)

Group D

Frankfurt vs Marseille (14:00), Tottenham vs Sporting CP (15:00)

Tuesday 1 November:

Group A

Liverpool vs Napoli (15:00), Rangers vs Ajax (15:00)

Group B

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (12:00), Porto vs Atlético (13:00)

Group C

Plzeň vs Barcelona (13:00), Bayern vs Inter (16:00)

Group D

Marseille vs Tottenham (15:00), Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (16:00)

Wednesday 2 November:

Group E

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:00), AC Milan vs Salzburg (14:30)

Group F

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:00), Real Madrid vs Celtic (13:00)

Group G

Man City vs Sevilla (16:00), Copenhagen vs Dortmund (16:00)

Group H

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (15:00), Juventus vs Paris (16:00)

Team guide

• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions are involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Frankfurt, on debut, become the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.

• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.

• Last season, both games between Atlético and Porto were 2-1 away wins, victory on Matchday 6 taking the Spanish side into the play-offs at their hosts' expense.

• Barcelona and Bayern both failed to qualify after being drawn in the same group in 2021/22; their meetings both ending as home wins.

• Real Madrid topped a group where Shakhtar finished third in 2021/22. Each team won at home when they faced off.

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon