All the 2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group fixtures and results: Barcelona. Man City, Madrid into round of 16
Tuesday 25 October 2022
See the results so far and the games to come.
The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups run until 2 November.
Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the first teams through to the round of 16 after sealing first place in their groups with a game to spare this week. For Madrid it means they have reached the last 16 in all nine UEFA Youth League editions. Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk are confirmed second in their groups and will enter the play-offs.
AC Milan, Atlético, Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Sporting CP will finish in the top two in their groups but the exact position will only be decided next week. Holders Benfica are out after their home loss to Juventus with two-time champions Chelsea also unable to progress.
All eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The runners-up will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners in February's play-offs to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland, in April.
Through so far
Through to round of 16 as group winners: Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid
Through to play-offs as group runners-up: Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk
Confirmed top two in group, position TBC: AC Milan, Atlético, Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Sporting CP
Matchday 5 results
Wednesday 26 October:
Group A
Napoli 2-3 Rangers, Ajax vs Liverpool
Group B
Club Brugge 1-2 Porto, Atlético vs Leverkusen
Group C
Inter 4-2 Plzeň, Barcelona 3-2 Bayern
Group D
Frankfurt 2-0 Marseille, Tottenham 1-2 Sporting CP
Tuesday 25 October:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan, Salzburg 5-1 Chelsea
Group F
Celtic 0-1 Shakhtar, Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid
Group G
Sevilla 2-1 Copenhagen, Dortmund 3-3 Man City
Group H
Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa, Benfica 2-3 Juventus
Matchday 6 fixtures
Tuesday 1 November:
Group A
Liverpool vs Napoli (15:00), Rangers vs Ajax (15:00)
Group B
Porto vs Atlético (13:00)
Group C
Plzeň vs Barcelona (13:00), Bayern vs Inter (16:00)
Group D
Marseille vs Tottenham (15:00), Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (16:00)
Wednesday 2 November:
Group B
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (14:00)
Group E
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:00), AC Milan vs Salzburg (14:00)
Group F
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:00), Real Madrid vs Celtic (13:00)
Group G
Man City vs Sevilla (16:00), Copenhagen vs Dortmund (16:00)
Group H
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (15:00), Juventus vs Paris (16:00)
All times CET
Matchday 4 results
Wednesday 12 October:
Group A
Napoli 1-1 Ajax, Rangers 3-4 Liverpool
Group B
Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 1-3 Porto
Group C
Plzeň 3-3 Bayern, Barcelona 2-0 Inter
Group D
Tottenham 2-3 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 1-1 Marseille
Tuesday 11 October:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-1 Chelsea
Group F
Shakhtar 0-3 Real Madrid, Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Group G
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City, Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla
Group H
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Juventus, Paris 2-3 Benfica
Matchday 3 results
Wednesday 5 October:
Group E
Salzburg 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea 1-1 AC Milan
Group F
Leipzig 1-2 Celtic, Real Madrid 6-1 Shakhtar
Group G
Man City 1-1 Copenhagen, Sevilla 1-1 Dortmund
Group H
Benfica 0-1 Paris
Tuesday 4 October:
Group A
Liverpool 4-1 Rangers, Ajax 5-1 Napoli
Group B
Porto 3-1 Leverkusen, Club Brugge 1-3 Atlético
Group C
Bayern 1-2 Plzeň, Inter 1-6 Barcelona
Group D
Marseille 0-6 Sporting CP, Frankfurt 1-0 Tottenham
Group H
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Matchday 2 results
Wednesday 14 September:
Group A
Rangers 3-2 Napoli
Group E
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic, Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig
Group G
Man City 3-2 Dortmund, Copenhagen 4-1 Sevilla
Group H
Juventus 1-1 Benfica, Maccabi Haifa 0-5 Paris
Tuesday 13 September:
Group A
Liverpool 4-0 Ajax
Group B
Porto 2-1 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 0-3 Atlético
Group C
Plzeň 0-3 Inter, Bayern 3-3 Barcelona
Group D
Marseille 2-2 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Matchday 1 results
Wednesday 7 September:
Group A
Ajax 2-1 Rangers, Napoli 1-2 Liverpool
Group B
Atlético 1-0 Porto, Club Brugge 4-1 Leverkusen
Group C
Barcelona 3-0 Plzeň, Inter 2-2 Bayern
Group D
Frankfurt 1-1 Sporting CP, Tottenham 3-0 Marseille
Tuesday 6 September:
Group E
Dinamo Zagreb 4-2 Chelsea, Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Group F
Leipzig 0-2 Shakhtar, Celtic 0-6 Real Madrid
Group G
Sevilla 1-5 Man City, Dortmund 0-2 Copenhagen
Group H
Paris 5-3 Juventus, Benfica 0-1 Maccabi Haifa
Team guide
• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions are involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).
• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.
• Frankfurt, on debut, become the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.
• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.
• Last season, both games between Atlético and Porto were 2-1 away wins, victory on Matchday 6 taking the Spanish side into the play-offs at their hosts' expense.
• Barcelona and Bayern both failed to qualify after being drawn in the same group in 2021/22; their meetings both ended as home wins.
• Real Madrid topped a group where Shakhtar finished third in 2021/22. Each team won at home when they faced off.
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon