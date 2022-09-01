UEFA.com works better on other browsers
All the 2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group fixtures

Thursday 1 September 2022

All this season's UEFA Youth League results and dates.

Tomás Araújo of Benfica lifts the Lennart Johansson Trophy after the 2022 UEFA Youth League final
Tomás Araújo of Benfica lifts the Lennart Johansson Trophy after the 2022 UEFA Youth League final SPORTSFILE

The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups begin on Tuesday and run to 2 November.

All eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The runners-up will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners in February's play-offs to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland in April.

Groups

Group A: Ajax (NED), Liverpool (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Rangers (SCO)
Group B: Porto (POR), Atlético (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Club Brugge (BEL)
Group C: Bayern München (GER), Barcelona (ESP), Inter (ITA), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Sporting CP (POR), Marseille (FRA)
Group E: AC Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ENG), Salzburg (AUT), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Group F: Real Madrid (ESP), Leipzig (GER), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Celtic (SCO)
Group G: Manchester City (ENG), Sevilla (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Copenhagen (DEN)
Group H: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR, holders), Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures.

*All times CET.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday 6 September:

Group E
Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (13:30), Salzburg vs AC Milan (15:00)

Group F 
Leipzig vs Shakhtar (15:30), Celtic vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Group G
Sevilla vs Man City (11:30), Dortmund vs Copenhagen (14:00)

Group H
Paris vs Juventus (14:00), Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)

Wednesday 7 September:

Group A
Ajax vs Rangers (13:00), Napoli vs Liverpool (14:00)

Group B
Atlético vs Porto (16:00), Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (16:00)

Group C
Barcelona vs Plzeň (14:00), Inter vs Bayern (16:00)

Group D
Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (12:00), ﻿Tottenham vs Marseille (15:00)

UEFA Youth League 20﻿21/22 season review

Matchday 2 fixtures

Tuesday 13 September:

Group A
 Rangers vs Napoli (15:00), Liverpool vs Ajax (16:00)

Group B
Porto vs Club Brugge (13:00), Leverkusen vs Atlético (14:00)

Group C
Plzeň vs Inter (13:00), Bayern vs Barcelona (14:00)

Group D
Marseille vs Frankfurt (15:00), Sporting CP vs Tottenham (16:00)

Wednesday 14 September:

Group E
Chelsea vs Salzburg (14:00), AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:30)

Group F
Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:00), Real Madrid vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group G
Man City vs Dortmund (16:00), Copenhagen vs Sevilla (16:00)

Group H
Juventus vs Benfica (14:00), Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (14:00)

Matchday 3 fixtures

Tuesday 4 October:

Group A
Liverpool vs Rangers (15:00), Ajax vs Napoli (15:00)

Group B
Porto vs Leverkusen (13:00), Club Brugge vs Atlético (16:00)

Group C
Bayern vs Plzeň (13:00), Inter vs Barcelona (16:00)

Group D
Marseille vs Sporting CP (14:00), Frankfurt vs Tottenham (14:00)

Group H
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (14:00)

Wednesday 5 October:

Group E
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:30), Chelsea vs AC Milan (16:00)

Group F
Leipzig vs Celtic (13:00), Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (14:00)

Group G
Man City vs Copenhagen (16:00), Sevilla vs Dortmund (16:00)

Group H
Benfica vs Paris (16:00)

Matchday 4 fixtures

Tuesday 11 October:

Group E
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (14:00), AC Milan vs Chelsea (14:30)

Group F
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (12:00), Celtic vs Leipzig (TBC)

Group G
Copenhagen vs Man City (14:00), Dortmund vs Sevilla (16;00)

Group H
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (13:00), Paris vs Benfica (14:00)

Wednesday 12 October:

Group A
Napoli vs Ajax (14:00), Rangers vs Liverpool (16:00)

Group B
Atlético vs Club Brugge (14:00), Leverkusen vs Porto (14:00)

Group C
Plzeň vs Bayern (13:00), Barcelona vs Inter (14:00)

Group D
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (15:00), Sporting CP vs Marseille (16:00)

Matchday 5 fixtures

Tuesday 25 October:

Group E
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (14:00), Salzburg vs Chelsea (14:30)

Group F
Celtic vs Shakhtar (TBC), Leipzig vs Real Madrid (15:30)

Group G
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (14:00), Dortmund vs Man City (16:00)

Group H
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (15:00), Benfica vs Juventus (16:00)

Wednesday 26 October:

Group A
Napoli vs Rangers (14:00), Ajax vs Liverpool (15:00)

Group B
Club Brugge vs Porto (13:30), Atlético vs Leverkusen (16:00)

Group C
Inter vs Plzeň (14:00), Barcelona vs Bayern (14;00)

Group D
Frankfurt vs Marseille (14:00), Tottenham vs Sporting CP (15:00)

Matchday 6 fixtures

Tuesday 1 November:

Group A
Liverpool vs Napoli (15:00), Rangers vs Ajax (15:00)

Group B
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (12:00), Porto vs Atlético (13:00)

Group C
Plzeň vs Barcelona (13:00), Bayern vs Inter (16:00)

Group D
Marseille vs Tottenham (15:00), Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (16:00)

Wednesday 2 November:

Group E
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:00), AC Milan vs Salzburg (14:30)

Group F
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:00), Real Madrid vs Celtic (13:00)

Group G
Man City vs Sevilla (16:00), Copenhagen vs Dortmund (16:00)

Group H
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (15:00), Juventus vs Paris (16:00)

Team guide

• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions are involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Frankfurt, on debut, become the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.

• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.

• Last season, both games between Atlético and Porto were 2-1 away wins, victory on Matchday 6 taking the Spanish side into the play-offs at their hosts' expense.

• Barcelona and Bayern both failed to qualify after being drawn in the same group in 2021/22; their meetings both ending as home wins.

• Real Madrid topped a group where Shakhtar finished third in 2021/22. Each team won at home when they faced off.

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

