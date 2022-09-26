Women's Champions League round 2 first legs: Paris, Bayern and Madrid win, Ajax hold Arsenal, Juventus draw

UEFA Women's Champions League round 2 has begun, with the full group stage line-up to be set on Wednesday and Thursday.

Among the first-leg winners were 2021/22 semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain, two teams that made the last eight – Bayern München and Real Madrid – as well as European debutants Roma. However, the two other sides eliminated in the quarters last season, Arsenal and Juventus, were both held.

The 15 teams progressing from round 1 have joined nine sides beginning at this stage, with the teams split into champions and league paths.

Who is in the group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England). As Lyon are both title holders and champions of France, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (Spain) also enter in the group stage, meaning Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea. Lyon (FRA, holders)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) They will be joined by the 12 round 2 winners, seven of whom come through the champions path (for domestic champions) and the other five from the league path (for teams entering having finished second or third in their league). The group stage draw is streamed live at 13:00 CET on Monday 3 October.

All the matches

Wednesday 28 September

Slavia Praha vs Valur (15:00, first leg 1-0)

Vllaznia vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (16:00, first leg 1-1)

Rosengård vs Brann (18:00, first leg 1-1)

Häcken vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45, first leg 1-2)

Ajax vs Arsenal (19:00, first leg 2-2)

St. Pölten vs KuPS Kuopio (19:15, first leg 1-0)

Zürich vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (19:30, first leg 7-0)

Real Madrid vs Rosenborg (20:00, first leg 3-0)

Benfica vs Rangers (20:30, first leg 3-2)

Juventus vs HB Køge (20:30, first leg 1-1)

Thursday 29 September

Roma vs Sparta Praha (14:30, first leg 2-1)

Bayern München vs Real Sociedad (19:00, first leg 1-0)

All times CET

Wednesday 21 September

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-7 Zürich

KuPS Kuopio 0-1 St. Pölten

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 1-1 Vllaznia

Brann 1-1 Rosengård

Rosenborg 0-3 Real Madrid

Sparta Praha 1-2 Roma

Valur 0-1 Slavia Praha

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Häcken

Paris edged a late win through Kadidiatou Diani against 2021/22 group contenders Häcken, having been pegged back by Marika Bergman-Lundin after taking the lead with a goal from new signing Lieke Martens. Another recent Paris arrival, Sarah Bouhaddi, overtook Emma Byrne as the goalkeeper with the most UEFA women's club appearances on 78, while Ramona Bachmann became only the fifth player to reach 80.

Caroline Weir, who in round 1 scored for Real Madrid to knock out her old club Manchester City, struck twice at Rosenborg.

Roma, aiming for a group spot on debut, came from behind for a last-gasp 2-1 win at former quarter-finalists Sparta.

Prague's other past quarter-finalists, Slavia, won 1-0 at another one-time last-eight contender, Valur.

Past semi-finalists Rosengård drew at Brann; Vllaznia will also take a 1-1 score into their home leg against Vorskla-Kharkiv-2.

Zürich and St. Pölten, who both made the old round of 16 but missed out on the group stage last season, won away.

Emilie Haavi celebrates her late Roma winner AS Roma via Getty Images

Tuesday 20 September

HB Køge 1-1 Juventus

Real Sociedad 0-1 Bayern München

Rangers 2-3 Benfica

Arsenal 2-2 Ajax

Bayern won 1-0 at Real Sociedad, who on their European debut attracted a crowd to 2020 final venue Anoeta of 11,479, a record for any match before the competition proper.

Two of Bayern's fellow 2021/22 quarter-finalists were held: Juventus at another of last season's group contenders HB Køge, and 2007 winners Arsenal versus Ajax, who in round 1 knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt.

Benfica, also aiming for a group return, won an exciting game at Ibrox against Rangers, who came through round 1 on debut.

HB Køge celebrate scoring against Juventus Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

2021/22 top ten goals of the season

Team guide

Arsenal were champions in 2007 and quarter-finalists last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were runners-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the semi-finals for the last three seasons.

Bayern are also past semi-finalists, and quarter-finalists last season.

Juventus and Madrid also both reached the 2021/22 quarter-finals, having come through this round (as did Arsenal).

Benfica, Häcken and HB Køge were all in last season's group stage.

Rosengård reached the 2003/04 semis as Malmö.

Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta, Slavia and Valur are also past quarter-finalists.

Ajax knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt in round 1.

Sarajevo have become the first team to compete 20 seasons in a row; 20 entries is also a joint record.

Debut seasons: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma.

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Scotland were not represented in last season's inaugural group stage. No clubs from Albania or Bosnia and Herzegovina have reached the round of 16 under any format.

Zürich won 3-2 at Sarajevo in the 2008/09 second qualifying round.

2022 final highlights: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

Which path is each tie in?

League path

Arsenal (ENG) vs Ajax (NED)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Häcken (SWE)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Bayern München (GER)

Rosenborg (NOR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Roma (ITA)

Champions path

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) vs Vllaznia (ALB)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) vs Zürich (SUI)

Rangers (SCO) vs Benfica (POR)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) vs St. Pölten ﻿(AUT)

Valur (ISL) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Brann (NOR) vs Rosengård (SWE)

HB Køge (DEN) vs Juventus (ITA)

Season calendar

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc