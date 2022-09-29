Women's Champions League round 2: Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Real Madrid, Roma through to group stage

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage line-up is complete after 12 teams won through from round 2.

Bayern München and Roma progressed on Thursday to follow Wednesday winners Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Rosengård, Slavia Praha, St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. They join holders Lyon and fellow automatic entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the group stage.

The 15 teams that emerged from round 1 joined nine sides beginning at this stage, with the teams split into champions and league paths.

Who is in the group stage? The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England). As Lyon are both title holders and champions of France, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (Spain) also enter in the group stage, meaning Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea. Lyon (FRA, holders)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) They are joined by the 12 round 2 winners, seven of whom came through the champions path (for domestic champions) and the other five from the league path (for teams entering having finished second or third in their league). Arsenal (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA)

Rosengård (SWE)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Vllaznia (ALB)

Zürich (SUI) The group stage draw is streamed live at 13:00 CET on Monday 3 October.

All the results

Thursday 29 September

Roma 4-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 6-2)

Bayern München 3-1 Real Sociedad (agg: 4-1)

Petra Bertholdová's goal levelled the aggregate score for Sparta but Carina Wenninger equalised before the break with her first goal since joining Roma from Bayern and in the second half Andressa Alves, Moeka Minami and Emilie Haavi confirmed the debutants' group spot.

Bayern comfortably ended the campaign of Roma's fellow newcomers Real Sociedad, among the scorers Lea Schüller, brining up 50 goals for the German club in her 68th appearance.



Roma are into the group stage on debut AS Roma via Getty Images

Wednesday 28 September

Slavia Praha 1-0 Valur (agg: 1-0)

Vllaznia 2-1 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (agg: 3-2)

Rosengård 3-1 Brann (agg: 4-2)

Häcken 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (agg: 1-4)

Ajax 0-1 Arsenal (agg: 2-3)

St. Pölten 2-2 KuPS Kuopio (aet, agg: 3-2)

Zürich 3-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg: 10-0)

Real Madrid 2-1 Rosenborg (agg: 5-1)

Benfica 2-1 Rangers (aet, agg: 5-3)

Juventus 3-1 HB Køge (agg: 3-1)

Vivianne Miedema scored for Arsenal to knock out Ajax Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Slavia are the first Czech team to reach the new group stage after edging out fellow former quarter-finalists Valur, whose return next season is assured after retaining the Icelandic title last weekend.

Gresa Berisha's spectaular half-volley with two minutes left, just after Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 had had a penalty saved but then equalised, ensured Vllaznia became the first Albanian club to reach the last 16 of any UEFA competition since KF Tirana in the 1989/90 men's European Cup.

A second-half goal from Sofie Bredgaard followed by a Mimmi Larsson double, despite a Maria Brochmann consolation for Brann, proved enough for Rosengård, who like Slavia and Vllaznia lost at this stage last season.

First-leg scorers Lieke Martens and Kadidiatou Diani struck again to take Paris back to the group stage in front of Häcken's new record crowd of 5,118.

Vivianne Miedema returned to the Netherlands to score and take 2007 winners Arsenal past Ajax.

Debutants KuPS came from two behind on aggregate at St. Pölten to force extra time but with two minutes left Mateja Zver scored her second goal of the night, and third of the tie, to earn Austria its first group appearance.

Zürich comfortably ended the record-equalling 20th campaign of Sarajevo, Seraina Piubel scoring twice on the night.

Madrid fell behind on the night but turned the tie with their first goal by Caroline Weir, to add to her two in the away leg and winner in round 1 against former club Manchester City.

Emma Watson, 16, equalised in the 87th minute for Rangers to take their tie at Benfica to extra time but then Cloé Lacasse, whose round 2 second-leg hat-trick against Twente last season took the Portuguese side to the group stage, was on target to set them on the way to a return; despite a red card for Lucia Alves, Jéssica Silva confirmed matters late on.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who joined Juve from Lyon in the summer, scored for her fifth different club in this competition to help them past another of last season's group contenders.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir celebrates scoring for a fifth different club in Europe Getty Images

Wednesday 21 September

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-7 Zürich

KuPS Kuopio 0-1 St. Pölten

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 1-1 Vllaznia

Brann 1-1 Rosengård

Rosenborg 0-3 Real Madrid

Sparta Praha 1-2 Roma

Valur 0-1 Slavia Praha

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Häcken

Paris edged a late win through Diani against 2021/22 group contenders Häcken, having been pegged back by Marika Bergman-Lundin after taking the lead with a goal from new signing Martens. Another recent Paris arrival, Sarah Bouhaddi, overtook Emma Byrne as the goalkeeper with the most UEFA women's club appearances on 78, while Ramona Bachmann became only the fifth player to reach 80.

Weir struck twice at Rosenborg as Madrid moved closer to another group campaign. The 6,334 crowd is a Norwegian record for this competition (just ahead of the 6,331 for Brann vs Rosengård which kicked off at the same time).

Roma, aiming for a group spot on debut, came from behind for a last-gasp 2-1 win at former quarter-finalists Sparta.

Prague's other past quarter-finalists, Slavia, won 1-0 at another one-time last-eight contender, Valur.

Past semi-finalists Rosengård drew at Brann; Vllaznia will also take a 1-1 score into their home leg against Vorskla-Kharkiv-2.

Zürich and St. Pölten, who both made the old round of 16 but missed out on the group stage last season, won away.

Emilie Haavi celebrates her late Roma winner AS Roma via Getty Images

Tuesday 20 September

HB Køge 1-1 Juventus

Real Sociedad 0-1 Bayern München

Rangers 2-3 Benfica

Arsenal 2-2 Ajax

Bayern won 1-0 at Real Sociedad, who on their European debut attracted a crowd to 2020 final venue Anoeta of 11,479, a record for any match before the competition proper.

Two of Bayern's fellow 2021/22 quarter-finalists were held: Juventus at another of last season's group contenders HB Køge, and 2007 winners Arsenal versus Ajax, who in round 1 knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt.

Benfica, also aiming for a group return, won an exciting game at Ibrox against Rangers, who came through round 1 on debut.

HB Køge celebrate scoring against Juventus Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Team guide

Arsenal were champions in 2007 and quarter-finalists last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were runners-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the semi-finals for the last three seasons.

Bayern are also past semi-finalists, and quarter-finalists last season.

Juventus and Madrid also both reached the 2021/22 quarter-finals, having come through this round (as did Arsenal).

Benfica, Häcken and HB Køge were all in last season's group stage.

Rosengård reached the 2003/04 semis as Malmö.

Häcken (as Göteborg), Sparta, Slavia and Valur are also past quarter-finalists.

Ajax knocked out four-time champions Frankfurt in round 1.

Sarajevo have become the first team to compete 20 seasons in a row; 20 entries is also a joint record.

Debut seasons: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma.

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Scotland were not represented in last season's inaugural group stage. No clubs from Albania or Bosnia and Herzegovina had previously reached the round of 16 under any format.

Zürich won 3-2 at Sarajevo in the 2008/09 second qualifying round.

Season calendar

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc