Europa Conference League form guide: Results, league positions
Monday 5 September 2022
UEFA.com keeps track of how the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage hopefuls are faring in the early part of the season.
There will be 32 teams competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage this season. Here, presented by Swissquote, we will be keeping track of all the contenders' form throughout this phase of the competition.
Last updated on 5 September
Group A
İstanbul Başakşehir
Form this season: WWWDDW (all competitions, most recent first)
Most recent result: İstanbul Başakşehir 2-0 Alanyaspor, 03/09, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 4th in Turkish Super League
- Fourth in the league last season, Emre Belözoğlu's side are unbeaten in ten games in 2022/23 (W7 D3).
Fiorentina
Form this season: DLDDDW
Most recent result: Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus, 03/09, Italian Serie A
Where they stand: 10th in Italian Serie A
- Vincenzo Italiano's side won their first two games of the season but have not won in their last five over 90 minutes (D4 L1), scoring just once in that run.
Hearts
Form this season: LLWLLL
Most recent result: Livingston 1-0 Hearts, 03/09, Scottish Premiership
Where they stand: 4th in Scottish Premiership
- New arrival Lawrence Shankland has hit four in all competitions, but Hearts have scored in only one of their last five games.
RFS
Form this season: DWWDDD
Most recent result: RFS 1-1 Riga, 04/09, Latvian First Division
Where they stand: 3rd in Latvian First Division
- Latvian double winners last season, RFS rallied to rescue a point in their derby against Riga on Sunday.
Group B
West Ham
Form this season: LDWWLW
Most recent result: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, 03/09, English Premier League
Where they stand: 18th in English Premier League
- Europa League semi-finalists last season, West Ham have won just once in their first six 2022/23 Premier League games.
FCSB
Form this season: LDWLWW
Most recent result: Farul Constanța 3-1 FCSB, 31/08, Romanian First League
Where they stand: 13th in Romanian First League
- Nicolae Dică's side finished second in Romania last season but have won just one of their first seven league games in 2022/23 (D4 L2).
Anderlecht
Form this season: DLLLWW
Most recent result: Anderlecht 2-2 OH Leuven, 04/09, Belgian First League
Where they stand: 8th in Belgian First League
- The Brussels outfit won six of their first seven games this season but are now without a victory in their last four (D1 L3).
Silkeborg
Form this season: LLDWLL
Most recent result: Copenhagen 1-0 Silkeborg, 02/09, Danish Super League
Where they stand: 4th in Danish Super League
- Nicklas Helenius is Silkeborg's four-goal top scorer this season but has not found the net since the end of July.
Group C
Villarreal
Form this season: WDWWWW
Most recent result: Villarreal 4-0 Elche, 04/09, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 3rd in Spanish Liga
- Villarreal have won five of their six games this season and drew the other, keeping five clean sheets in the process.
Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Form this season: LLWDDW
Most recent result: Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 Maccabi Haifa, 03/09, Israeli Premier League
Where they stand: 9th in Israeli Premier League
- Ramzi Safuri has scored three goals in his last three league games for Beer-Sheva but was sent off in Saturday's loss to Maccabi Haifa.
Austria Wien
Form this season: DWDLWL
Most recent result: Austria Wien 2-2 Austria Lustenau, 03/09, Austrian Bundesliga
Where they stand: 9th in Austrian Bundesliga
- Aleksandar Jukić and Manfred Fischer have both plundered five goals for Austria Wien in all competitions this term.
Lech Poznań
Form this season: WDWLWD
Most recent result: Lech Poznań 2-0 Widzew Łódź, 04/09, Polish First Division
Where they stand: 8th in Polish First Division
- Lech's Swedish forward Mikael Ishak has struck six goals in all competitions this season.
Group D
Partizan
Form this season: WDWDWW
Most recent result: Kolubara 1-5 Partizan, 04/09, Serbian Super League
Where they stand: 7th in Serbian Super League
- Former Partizan defender Gordan Petrić returned to the club as coach on 12 August; they are unbeaten since (W4 D2).
Köln
Form this season: WDWDLD
Most recent result: Wolfsburg 2-4 Köln, 03/09, German Bundesliga
Where they stand: 6th in German Bundesliga
- Köln remain unbeaten after five Bundesliga games (W2 D3).
Nice
Form this season: LWLWLL
Most recent result: Nice 0-1 Monaco, 04/09, French Ligue 1
Where they stand: 16th in French Ligue 1
- Nice have scored just six goals in eight competitive games this season, three of them penalties.
Slovácko
Form this season: DLLWWW
Most recent result: Slovácko 1-1 Slavia Praha, 04/09, Czech First League
Where they stand: 8th in Czech First League
- New arrival Vlasiy Sinyavskiy has scored three goals for Slovácko this season, all of them as a substitute.
Group E
AZ Alkmaar
Form this season: WDWWWW
Most recent result: Emmen 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 04/09, Dutch Eredivisie
Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie
- AZ have lost only once in 11 competitive games this season (W9 D1).
Apollon Limassol
Form this season: WWDDWL
Most recent result: Doxa Katokopias 0-1 Apollon Limassol, 03/09, Cypriot First Division
Where they stand: 2nd in Cypriot First Division
- Apollon are unbeaten in four games since David Català took charge on 13 August (W2 D2).
Vaduz
Form this season: DWLWDL
Most recent result: Vaduz 1-1 Schaffhausen, 04/09, Swiss Challenge League
Where they stand: 9th in Swiss Challenge League
- Vaduz play league games in Switzerland but qualified for Europe as cup winners in their native Liechtenstein.
Dnipro-1
Form this season: WWLL
Most recent result: Dnipro-1 2-0 Veres Rivne, 03/09, Ukrainian Premier League
Where they stand: 3rd in Ukrainian Premier League
- Having kicked off with a 3-0 success at Dynamo Kyiv, Dnipro-1 have won both of their league games this season without conceding.
Group F
Gent
Form this season: LWLLLW
Most recent result: Charleroi 2-1 Gent, 04/09, Belgian First League
Where they stand: 7th in Belgian First League
- New arrival Hugo Cuypers has scored four goals in seven league games for Gent.
Molde
Form this season: WWWWLL
Most recent result: Bodø/Glimt 1-4 Molde, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division
Where they stand: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division
- Molde are ten points clear at the top of the table as they chase their fifth Norwegian title.
Shamrock Rovers
Form this season: LWWWLD
Most recent result: Bohemians 1-0 Shamrock Rovers, 02/09, Irish Premier Division
Where they stand: 1st in Irish Premier Division
- Despite a derby defeat against Bohemians on Friday, the Dublin club remain top of the Irish table as they pursue a 20th league crown.
Djurgården
Form this season: WWWLDW
Most recent result: Sirius 0-1 Djurgården, 03/09, Swedish First Division
Where they stand: 2nd in Swedish First Division
- Djurgården have lost only one of their last 18 games in all competitions (W15 D2).
Group G
Slavia Praha
Form this season: DWWWWL
Most recent result: Slovácko 1-1 Slavia Praha, 04/09, Czech First League
Where they stand: 1st in Czech First League
- Slavia conceded for the first time in five games on Sunday, having hit 19 goals in their previous five matches.
CFR Cluj
Form this season: WLWDLW
Most recent result: CFR Cluj 4-0 Voluntari, 31/08, Romanian First League
Where they stand: 6th in Romanian First League
- The Romanian champions are unbeaten in eight European games this season (W3 D5).
Sivasspor
Form this season: DLLDLL
Most recent result: Sivasspor 0-0 Fatih Karagümrük, 03/09, Turkish Super League
Where they stand: 15th in Turkish Super League
- After eight games, Sivasspor are still waiting for their first win of the season in all competitions (D3 L5); two of their four goals have been penalties.
Ballkani
Form this season: WWWWWL
Most recent result: Prishtina 0-1 Ballkani, 04/09, Kosovan Superliga
Where they stand: 2nd in Kosovan Superliga
- Ballkani are the first Kosovan club to reach the group stage of a major UEFA men's competition.
Group H
Basel
Form this season: LWWWLL
Most recent result: Sion 2-1 Basel, 03/09, Swiss Super League
Where they stand: 8th in Swiss Super League
- Defeat at Sion on Saturday ended a three-game winning run for Basel.
Slovan Bratislava
Form this season: WDWDWL
Most recent result: Banská Bystrica 0-1 Slovan Bratislava, 03/09, Slovak First League
Where they stand: 1st in Slovak First League
- David Hrnčár is top scorer in the league for Slovan this season with five goals; at 24, he has yet to register more than six in a single campaign.
Žalgiris Vilnius
Form this season: DWWDWL
Most recent result: Džiugas Telšiai 1-1 Žalgiris Vilnius, 03/09, Lithuanian First Division
Where they stand: 1st in Lithuanian First Division
- Žalgiris are closing in on their tenth Lithuanian title; Renan Oliveira has scored five in their last five games in all competitions.
Pyunik
Form this season: WWDLDW
Most recent result: Pyunik 1-0 Lernayin Artsakh, 03/09, Armenian Premier League
Where they stand: 5th in Armenian Premier League
- The 15-time Armenian champions have conceded only once in their last six games.