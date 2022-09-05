UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa Conference League group stage squads

Monday 5 September 2022

See the full squads for all the 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage contenders.

The 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage contenders have confirmed their squads. Check out the competition regulations for the rules on player lists.

Click the links below to check out each team's group stage squad (*denotes players on List B).

Group A

Fiorentina
Hearts
İstanbul Başakşehir
RFS

Group B

Anderlecht
FCSB 
Silkeborg
West Ham

Group C

Austria Wien
Hapoel Beer-Sheva﻿
Lech Poznań
Villarreal

Group D

Köln
Nice
Partizan
Slovácko

Group E

Apollon Limassol
AZ Alkmaar
Dnipro-1
Vaduz

Group F

Djurgården
Gent
Molde
Shamrock Rovers

Group G

Ballkani
CFR Cluj
Sivasspor
Slavia Praha

Group H

Basel
Pyunik
Slovan Bratislava
Žalgiris Vilnius

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born after 2000 who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, however.

Europa Conference League fixtures

