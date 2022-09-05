UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League group stage squads confirmed

Monday 5 September 2022

The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.

The 32 UEFA Europa League group stage teams have submitted their player lists ahead of Matchday 1 on Thursday. Check out the competition regulations for the rules on player lists.

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club (*denotes players on List B).

Group stage schedule

Group A

Arsenal
Bodø/Glimt
PSV Eindhoven
Zürich

Group B

AEK Larnaca
Dynamo Kyiv
Fenerbahçe
Rennes

Group C

Betis
HJK Helsinki
Ludogorets
Roma

Group D

Braga
Malmö
St Gilloise
Union Berlin

Group E

Man United
Omonoia
Real Sociedad
Sheriff

Group F

Feyenoord
Lazio
Midtjylland
Sturm Graz

Group G

Freiburg
Nantes
Olympiacos
Qarabağ

Group H

Crvena zvezda
Ferencváros
Monaco
Trabzonspor

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born after 2000 who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, however.

