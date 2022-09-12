UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path has begun with the 32 contenders aiming for eight play-off places and the first round in progress.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition, with the same fixture list. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path. Where the senior side of a domestic youth champion qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, the vacant place was filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

First round

Monday 12 September

Hajduk Split 3-0 Gabala

Wednesday 14 September

Genk vs Slavia Praha (16:00)

MTK Budapest vs Jelgava (16:00)

Rukh Lviv vs Zagłębie Lubin (17:00)

Panathinaikos vs Slavia Sofia (17:00)

Young Boys vs Domžale (18:00)

AZ Alkmaar vs Shamrock Rovers (18:00)

Žalgiris Vilnius vs Trenčín (18:00)

Ashdod vs Borac Banja Luka (18:00)

Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc vs Galatasaray (18:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Omonoia (19:00)

Nantes vs Pyunik (19:00)

AIK vs Racing Union (19:00)

Molde vs Hibernian (19:00)



Thursday 15 September

Astana vs Apolonia (15:00)

Wednesday 21 September

Coleraine vs Pobeda (20:30)



Tuesday 4 October

Gabala vs Hajduk Split (15:00, first leg: 0-3)

Shamrock Rovers vs AZ Alkmaar (20:45)

Wednesday 5 October

Jelgava vs MTK Budapest (13:00)

Slavia Praha vs Genk (14:00)

Apolonia vs Astana (14:00)

Pobeda vs Coleraine (14:00)

Pyunik vs Nantes (16:00)

Slavia Sofia vs Panathinaikos (16:00)

Galatasaray vs Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (17:00)

Omonoia vs Crvena zvezda (18:00)

Domžale vs Young Boys (18:00)

Trenčín vs Žalgiris Vilnius (18:00)

Zagłębie Lubin vs Rukh Lviv (18:00)

Racing Union vs AIK (19:00)

Hibernian vs Molde (20:00)

Wednesday 12 October

Borac Banja Luka vs Ashdod (18:30)

All times CET

Second round (26 October & 2 November)

AZ Alkmaar / Shamrock Rovers vs Omonoia / Crvena zvezda

Molde / Hibernian vs Nantes / Pyunik

Young Boys / Domžale vs AIK / Racing Union

Genk / Slavia Praha vs Coleraine / Pobeda

Slavia Sofia / Panathinaikos vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Trenčín

Astana / Apolonia vs Hajduk Split / Gabala

Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc / Galatasaray vs Rukh Lviv / Zagłębie Lubin

Ashdod / Borac Banja Luka vs MTK Budapest / Jelgava

The eight second-round winners will be at home to the group runners-up in the play-offs UEFA

Team guide

• Pyunik and Coleraine are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Armenia and Northern Ireland respectively, taking the number of different associations represented at least once in the nine editions to 45.

• Nantes are the 11th different French entrants respectively, equalling Spain's record (as do Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League path).

• Along with Coleraine, Nantes and Pyunik, there are debuts for Apolonia, Ashdod, Borac Banja Luka, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Hibernian, Jelgava, Omonoia, Pobeda, Racing Union, Rukh Lviv, Shamrock Rovers, Slavia Sofia, Trenčín and Zagłębie Lubin.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon