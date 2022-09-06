UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

Tuesday 6 September 2022

The two-legged first round kicks off the path as 32 teams compete for eight play-off slots.

Two rounds of knockout ties will decide eight play-off slots
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path begins with the first round from Monday, with the 32 contenders aiming for eight play-off places.

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path are those that take part in this season's group stage of the senior competition, with the same fixture list. They are joined in the competition by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior side have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage – these teams take part in the domestic champions path. Where the senior side of a domestic youth champion qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage, the vacant place was filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs where they face the runners-up in the eight UEFA Champions League path groups. The winners of those ties progress to the round of 16 alongside the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

First round

First legs

Monday 12 September
Hajduk Split vs Gabala (17:00)

Wednesday 14 September
Genk vs Slavia Praha (16:00)
MTK Budapest vs Jelgava (16:00)
Rukh Lviv vs Zagłębie Lubin (17:00)
Panathinaikos vs Slavia Sofia (17:00)
Young Boys vs Domžale (18:00)
AZ Alkmaar vs Shamrock Rovers (18:00)
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Trenčín (18:00)
Ashdod vs Borac Banja Luka (18:00)
Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc vs Galatasaray (18:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Omonoia (19:00)
Nantes vs Pyunik (19:00)
AIK vs Racing Union (19:00)
Molde vs Hibernian (19:00)
Coleraine vs Pobeda (20:30)

Thursday 15 September
Astana vs Apolonia (15:00)

Second legs

Tuesday 4 October
Gabala vs Hajduk Split (15:00)
Shamrock Rovers vs AZ Alkmaar (20:45)

Wednesday 5 October
Jelgava vs MTK Budapest (13:00)
Slavia Praha vs Genk (14:00)
Apolonia vs Astana (14:00)
Pyunik vs Nantes (16:00)
Slavia Sofia vs Panathinaikos (16:00)
Galatasaray vs Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (17:00)
Omonoia vs Crvena zvezda (18:00)
Domžale vs Young Boys (18:00)
Trenčín vs Žalgiris Vilnius (18:00)
Zagłębie Lubin vs Rukh Lviv (18:00)
Racing Union vs AIK (19:00)
Hibernian vs Molde (20:00)

Wednesday 12 October
Borac Banja Luka vs Ashdod (18:30)

TBC
Pobeda vs Coleraine

All times CET

Second round (26 October & 2 November)

AZ Alkmaar / Shamrock Rovers vs Omonoia / Crvena zvezda
Molde / Hibernian vs Nantes / Pyunik
Young Boys / Domžale vs AIK / Racing Union
Genk / Slavia Praha vs Coleraine / Pobeda

Slavia Sofia / Panathinaikos vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Trenčín
Astana / Apolonia vs Hajduk Split / Gabala
Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc / Galatasaray vs Rukh Lviv / Zagłębie Lubin
Ashdod / Borac Banja Luka vs MTK Budapest / Jelgava

The eight second-round winners will be at home to the group runners-up in the play-offs
Team guide

• Pyunik and Coleraine are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Armenia and Northern Ireland respectively, taking the number of different associations represented at least once in the nine editions to 45.

• Nantes are the 11th different French entrants respectively, equalling Spain's record (as do Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League path).

• Along with Coleraine, Nantes and Pyunik, there are debuts for Apolonia, Ashdod, Borac Banja Luka, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Hibernian, Jelgava, Omonoia, Pobeda, Racing Union, Rukh Lviv, Shamrock Rovers, Slavia Sofia, Trenčín and Zagłębie Lubin.

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon
Play-offs: 7/8 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 28 February/1 March
Quarter-finals: 14/15 March
Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

