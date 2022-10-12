Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Lewandowski and Salah move level with Haaland
Wednesday 12 October 2022
Article summary
Who has scored the most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League? Who has provided the most assists?
Article top media content
Article body
Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah have joined Erling Haaland on five goals at the top of the UEFA Champions League scoring charts. The Norwegian's Matchday 3 double against Copenhagen had taken him clear in the race but he then sat out Matchday 4, giving his pursuers a chance to close in. Lewandowski duly struck twice to rescue a crucial point for Barcelona at home to Inter, while Liverpool's Salah came off the bench at Rangers to score the quickest hat-trick in competition history, timed at just six minutes and 12 seconds.
2022/23 Champions League top scorers
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)
4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
3 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)
3 Noah Okafor (Salzburg)
3 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)
Lewandowski's hat-trick against Plzeň on Matchday 1 made him the early leader in the top scorers' race, although he did not find the net in his next two games before his Matchday 4 double against Inter. Sané overtook his former team-mate by scoring in Bayern's first three games, while Haaland has two doubles in his three appearances. Mbappé and Bellingham both struck for the fourth game in a row on Matchday 4.
Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League
4 João Cancelo (Man City)
4 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
3 Ángel Di María (Juventus)
3 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
3 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)
Most goals and assists combined in the 2022/23 Champions League
6 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
5 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)
5 Leon Goretzka (Bayern)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
5 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
5 Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)
Hat-tricks in the 2022/23 Champions League
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň), 07/09/22
Mohamed Salah (Rangers 1-7 Liverpool), 12/10/22
Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7
1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5