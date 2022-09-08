Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO finalists: Spain vs Portugal

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final is between hosts Spain and Portugal.

Group B winners Portugal, who got the maximum nine points, then beat Ukraine 4-1 in their semi-final. Spain, who finished above Ukraine on goal difference in Group A, saw off Poland in the last four just as on their way to victory at Riga 2019, though this time it took extra time before they won 5-2.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground.

Road to the semi-finals

Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic

Final tournament Group B winners: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W4-1 vs Ukraine

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Diogo Furtado 4

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

Portugal hope to match Spain's perfect run of eight victories from 2019 and have already got a record goal tally, including qualifying, of 43 for the campaign.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Road to the semi-finals

Final tournament Group A winners: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Semi-finals: W5-2aet vs Poland

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Finals top scorer: Nicolás Marrón 5

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Secured a competition-record win on Matchday 1, and broke it a day later. Now have 27 goals in these finals, three more than in the whole of their victorious 2019 Riga campaign.

Download: UEFA Futsal Coach App