Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-finalists: Portugal vs Ukraine, Spain vs Poland

The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals are on Thursday at Olivo Arena, Jaén with places in Saturday's decider at stake.

Group B winners Portugal, who got the maximum nine points, kick off the action against Ukraine, who came second in Group A. That section was topped on goal difference by Spain, now facing Poland in the later semi-final, just as they did on their way to victory at Riga 2019.

We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground.

Knockout schedule Thursday:

Semi-finals Portugal vs Ukraine (﻿18:00)

Spain vs Poland (21:00) Saturday 10 September:

Final

Spain / Poland vs Portugal / Ukraine (19:00) All times CET. If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Road to the semi-finals

Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic

Final tournament Group B winners: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy

Finals top scorer: Diogo Furtado 4

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia

Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia

Portugal's senior squad, of which U19 coach José Luís Mendes is also on the technical team, are reigning world and European champions.

Highlights: Poland 2-4 Portugal

Road to the semi-finals

Main round Group 6 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W10-2 vs Andorra, W11-0 vs Belgium, W5-0 vs Moldova

Final tournament Group A runners-up: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain

Finals top scorer: Yaroslav Krasnii 4

2019 final tournament: Group stage

Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia

Became the first team to avoid defeat against Spain in that team's 11 matches in this competition since the first editon of 2019.

Highlights: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia

Road to the semi-finals

Final tournament Group A winners: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine

Finals top scorer: Pablo Ordoñez 4

2019 final tournament: Winners

Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland

Final: W6-1 vs Croatia

Secured a competition-record win on Matchday 1, and broke it a day later.

Highlights: Croatia 1-11 Spain

How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Janakkala, Finland): W3-2 vs Kazakhstan, L1-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W8-4 vs Finland

Final tournament Group B winners: L2-4 vs Portugal, W4-1 vs Italy, W3-2 vs France

Finals top scorers: Szymon Licznerski, Kamil Roll 3

2019 final tournament: Semi-finals

Group stage: W3-2 vs Russia, L1-3 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Latvia

Semi-finals: L1-3 vs Spain

Poland have reached the semi-finals of both U19 Futsal EUROs, the only major futsal semi-finals their nation has made.

Futsal Under-19 EURO highlights: Italy 1-4 Poland

