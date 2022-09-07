Meet the Under-19 Futsal EURO semi-finalists: Portugal vs Ukraine, Spain vs Poland
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Portugal take on Ukraine before hosts and holders Spain face Poland in Thursday's semi-finals at Olivo Arena, Jaén.
The UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals are on Thursday at Olivo Arena, Jaén with places in Saturday's decider at stake.
Group B winners Portugal, who got the maximum nine points, kick off the action against Ukraine, who came second in Group A. That section was topped on goal difference by Spain, now facing Poland in the later semi-final, just as they did on their way to victory at Riga 2019.
We introduce the contenders with Spain attempting to retain the title on home ground.
Knockout schedule
Thursday:
Semi-finals Portugal vs Ukraine (18:00)
Spain vs Poland (21:00)
Saturday 10 September:
Final
Spain / Poland vs Portugal / Ukraine (19:00)
All times CET. If the result stands as a draw at the end of normal time in a semi-final or the final, extra time consisting of two five-minute periods is played. If the two teams are still level after extra time, the winner is determined by a penalty shoot-out.
Portugal vs Ukraine
Portugal
Road to the semi-finals
Main round Group 2 winners (Vila do Conde, Portugal): W16-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Greece, W5-3 vs Czech Republic
Final tournament Group B winners: W4-2 vs Poland, W2-1 vs France, W6-1 vs Italy
Finals top scorer: Diogo Furtado 4
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W6-0 vs Latvia, W3-1 vs Poland, W4-1 vs Russia
Semi-finals: L2-2, 2-3pens vs Croatia
- Portugal's senior squad, of which U19 coach José Luís Mendes is also on the technical team, are reigning world and European champions.
Ukraine
Road to the semi-finals
Main round Group 6 winners (Ciorescu, Moldova): W10-2 vs Andorra, W11-0 vs Belgium, W5-0 vs Moldova
Final tournament Group A runners-up: W6-4 vs Croatia, W5-2 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Spain
Finals top scorer: Yaroslav Krasnii 4
2019 final tournament: Group stage
Group stage: W7-0 vs Netherlands, L1-7 vs Spain, L1-3 vs Croatia
- Became the first team to avoid defeat against Spain in that team's 11 matches in this competition since the first editon of 2019.
Spain vs Poland
Spain (hosts/holders)
Road to the semi-finals
Final tournament Group A winners: W9-0 vs Romania, W11-1 vs Croatia, D2-2 vs Ukraine
Finals top scorer: Pablo Ordoñez 4
2019 final tournament: Winners
Group stage: W3-0 vs Croatia, W7-1 vs Ukraine, W5-0 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-1 vs Poland
Final: W6-1 vs Croatia
- Secured a competition-record win on Matchday 1, and broke it a day later.
Poland
How they qualified
Main round Group 4 winners (Janakkala, Finland): W3-2 vs Kazakhstan, L1-3 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W8-4 vs Finland
Final tournament Group B winners: L2-4 vs Portugal, W4-1 vs Italy, W3-2 vs France
Finals top scorers: Szymon Licznerski, Kamil Roll 3
2019 final tournament: Semi-finals
Group stage: W3-2 vs Russia, L1-3 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Latvia
Semi-finals: L1-3 vs Spain
- Poland have reached the semi-finals of both U19 Futsal EUROs, the only major futsal semi-finals their nation has made.