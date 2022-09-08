Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 8 September 2022
Article summary
Players from ten different clubs feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 1.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) – 7 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Man City) – 15 points
Rúben Dias (Man City) – 14 points
Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) – 17 points
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 20 points
Midfielders
Marian Shved (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 17 points
Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) – 14 points
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) – 14 points
Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 18 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 13 points
Forwards
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 18 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) highest ranking of opponents