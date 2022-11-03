UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa League top scorers: Gimenez and Vitinha top rankings

Thursday 3 November 2022

Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez joined Braga's Vitinha at the top of the rankings after scoring his fourth group stage goal on Matchday 6.

Santiago Gimenez scored his fourth goal of the group stage against Lazio Getty Images

Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Braga's Vitinha were the top scorers of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League at the conclusion of the group stage with four goals each in the first six matchdays.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League

4 Vitinha (Braga)
4 Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
3 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
3 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)
3 Rick (Ludogorets)
3 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)
3 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
3 Marcus Rashford (Man United)
3 Martin Terrier (Rennes)
3 Victor Boniface (Union SG)
3 Joey Veerman (PSV)
3 Kwabwena Owusu (Qarabağ)
3 Kevin Volland (Monaco)
3 Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe)
3 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)
3 Guélor Kanga (Crvena zvezda)
3 Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League

5 Evander (Midtjylland)
4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
3 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
3 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)
3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League

7 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
6 Evander (Midtjylland)
6 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
6 Luca Pellegrini (Roma)
5 Gustav Isaksen (Midtjylland)
5 Rick (Ludogorets)
5 Vitinha (Braga)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers
