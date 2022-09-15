2022/23 Europa League top scorer: Santiago Giménez tops rankings

Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez stands alone at the top of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League scorers' rankings after hitting his third goal of the group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers



Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League

3 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)

2 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)

2 Willian José (Real Betis)

2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)

2 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)

2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League

3 Evander (Midtjylland)

2 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)

2 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

2 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)

2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

2 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)

2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League

4 Evander (Midtjylland)

3 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)

3 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)

3 Matías Vecino (Lazio)

3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

All-time Europa League top scorers