2022/23 Europa League top scorer: Santiago Giménez tops rankings
Thursday 15 September 2022
Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez moved to the top of the UEFA Europa League goalscorers' rankings after hitting his third of the group stage against Sturm Graz.
Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez stands alone at the top of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League scorers' rankings after hitting his third goal of the group stage.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League
3 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
2 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
2 Willian José (Real Betis)
2 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
2 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
2 Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League
3 Evander (Midtjylland)
2 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)
2 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
2 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
2 Ludovic Blas (Nantes)
2 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
2 Juan Miranda (Real Betis)
2 Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League
4 Evander (Midtjylland)
3 Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord)
3 Tocmac Nguen (Ferencváros)
3 Matías Vecino (Lazio)
3 Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9