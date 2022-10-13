2022/23 Europa League top scorers: Vitinha tops rankings
Thursday 13 October 2022
Vitinha'sfirst-half hat-trick for Braga moved him to the top of the UEFA Europa League scorers rankings with four goals.
Braga's Vitinha scored the first hat-trick of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League to move to the top of the scorers rankings with four goals.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa League
4 Vitinha(Braga)
3 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
3 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
3 Victor Boniface (Union SG)
3 Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord)
3 Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahçe)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa League
5 Evander (Midtjylland)
4 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
3 Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa League
6 Evander (Midtjylland)
5 Vitinha (Braga)
5 Cody Gakpo (PSV)
5 Anastasios Bakasetas (Trabzonspor)
4 Victor Boniface (Union SG)
4 Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg)
4 Rick (Ludogorets)
Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma), Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica) & Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9