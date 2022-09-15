UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Ishak, Álex Baena, Diabate, Kalabiška

Thursday 15 September 2022

Four players have scored three goals since the start of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, with Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak registering two assists as well.

Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak has registered three goals and two assists
Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak has registered three goals and two assists NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Partizan's Fousseni Diabate, and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška have all scored three goals in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers


Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
3 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
3 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
2 Malick Fofana (Gent)
2 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
2 Linton Maina (Köln)
2 Albion Rrahmani (Ballkani)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

