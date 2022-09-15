2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Ishak, Álex Baena, Diabate, Kalabiška

Lech Poznań’s Mikael Ishak, Villarreal's Álex Baena, Partizan's Fousseni Diabate, and Slovácko's Jan Kalabiška have all scored three goals in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers



Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

3 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

3 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)

3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

2 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

2 Malick Fofana (Gent)

2 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)

2 Linton Maina (Köln)

2 Albion Rrahmani (Ballkani)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10