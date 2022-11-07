2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Dovbyk moves clear at the top

Dnipro-1 striker Aretem Dovbyk has moved clear of the pack to end the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League as the top scorer.

Dovbyk was one of six players on four goals ahead of the final round of fixtures, but was the only of them to score, finding the in the 40th minute of the Ukrainian club's 2-1 defeat at AZ Alkmaar. He will have the chance to add to his tally after Christmas as his side are through to the knockout phase.

There are now seven players behind Dovbyk on four goals, with Lech midfielder Michał Skóraś scoring twice in his side's 3-0 win against Villarreal and Aleksandar Čavrić also hitting two as Slovan Bratislava qualified thanks to their 2-1 victory at Žalgiris.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Morales (Villarreal)

4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

4 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

4 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)

3 Diaa Sabia (Sivasspor)

3 Lukas Engel (Silkeborg)

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

7 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

7 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

5 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

5 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)

5 Darian Males (Basel)

5 Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)

5 Michał Skóraś (Lech)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10