2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Álex Baena, Morales
Thursday 6 October 2022
Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena have four goals apiece in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena lead the way in the race to finish top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
3 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
3 Dani de Wit (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
2 14 players
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Morales (Villarreal)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10