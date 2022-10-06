UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Álex Baena, Morales

Thursday 6 October 2022

Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena have four goals apiece in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

José Luis Morales shares top spot with Villarreal team-mate Álex Baena Getty Images

Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena lead the way in the race to finish top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
3 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
3 Dani de Wit (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
2 14 players

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
5 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Morales (Villarreal)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

