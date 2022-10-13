2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Álex Baena, Morales, Dovbyk, Diabate
Thursday 13 October 2022
Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena are among four players with four goals apiece in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena lead the way in the race to finish top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League, alongside Artem Dovbyk of Dnipro-1 and Partizan's Fousseni Diabate.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
3 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)
3 Kasper Kusk (Silkeborg)
3 Stefano Okaka (Başakşehir)
3 Dani de Wit (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)
Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.
Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
3 Lukas Engel (Silkeborg)
3 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)
Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League
6 Morales (Villarreal)
6 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
5 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10