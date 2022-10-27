2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Álex Baena, Morales, Dovbyk, Diabate, Ishak, Jović

The race to finish top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League is hotting up, with no fewer than six players leading the way on four goals piece.

Villarreal have two – Morales and Álex Baena – who are joined by Artem Dovbyk of Dnipro-1, Partizan's Fousseni Diabate, Lech target man Mikael Ishak and Fiorentina forward Luka Jović.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

4 Morales (Villarreal)

4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

4 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

4 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)

4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)

3 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)

3 Kasper Kusk (Silkeborg)

3 Stefano Okaka (Başakşehir)

3 Dani de Wit (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)

3 Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor)

3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)

3 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)

3 Ola Brynhildsen (Molde)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)

3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)

3 Diaa Sabia (Sivasspor)

3 Lukas Engel (Silkeborg)

3 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)



Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

6 Morales (Villarreal)

6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)

6 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)

6 Mikael Ishak (Lech)

5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)

5 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)

Play Europa Conference League Predictor

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10