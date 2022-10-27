UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Europa Conference League top scorers: Álex Baena, Morales, Dovbyk, Diabate, Ishak, Jović

Thursday 27 October 2022

Villarreal pair Morales and Álex Baena are among six players with four goals apiece in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Morales shares top spot with Villarreal team-mate Álex Baena
Morales shares top spot with Villarreal team-mate Álex Baena Getty Images

The race to finish top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League is hotting up, with no fewer than six players leading the way on four goals piece.

Villarreal have two – Morales and Álex Baena – who are joined by Artem Dovbyk of Dnipro-1, Partizan's Fousseni Diabate, Lech target man Mikael Ishak and Fiorentina forward Luka Jović.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Full list: 2022/23 top scorers

Top scorers in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

4 Morales (Villarreal)
4 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
4 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
4 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
4 Luka Jović ﻿(Fiorentina)
4 Fousseni Diabate (Partizan)
3 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)
3 Kasper Kusk (Silkeborg)
3 Stefano Okaka (Başakşehir)
3 Dani de Wit (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Andi Zeqiri (Basel)
3 Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor)
3 Jan Kalabiška (Slovácko)
3 Ricardo Gomes (Partizan)
3 Ola Brynhildsen (Molde)

Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists, then fewest minutes played.

Most assists in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

5 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
4 Magnus Eriksson (Djurgården)
3 Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)
3 Diaa Sabia (Sivasspor)
3 Lukas Engel (Silkeborg)
3 Giorgi Chakvetadze (Slovan Bratislava)

Most goals and assists combined in 2022/23 Europa Conference League

6 Morales (Villarreal)
6 Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina)
6 Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1)
6 Mikael Ishak (Lech)
5 Álex Baena (Villarreal)
5 Armend Thaqi (Ballkani)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

