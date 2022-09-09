Champions League Matchday 2: Game-by-game preview

There is no let-up in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage schedule; get abreast of the next batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 2.

Tuesday 13 September

"Inter, what a nightmare!" was the headline on the front page of Gazzetta dello Sport following the Nerazzurri's one-sided 2-0 defeat at home to Bayern in their Group C opener. With Barcelona visiting the San Siro on Matchday 3, Tuesday's trip to Plzeň takes on added importance. The Czech side were beaten handsomely at the Camp Nou in their opening group game but are tricky customers on home soil – as Inter's Serie A rivals Roma discovered to their cost in Viktoria's most recent Champions League group game at Stadion města Plzně.

Did you know?

Plzeň finished third in all three of their previous group stage appearances in 2011/12, 2013/14 and 2018/19.

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Both teams are aiming to maintain winning starts to the competition after easing to Matchday 1 victories over Frankfurt and Marseille respectively. Sporting set the bar high last term after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in 13 years, while Tottenham have qualified from their section in three of their previous five Champions League appearances. A win here would be a big step towards continuing that impressive record.

Did you know?

Enfield-born Marcus Edwards is a Tottenham academy graduate but failed to make a Premier League appearance for Spurs before joining Vítoria de Guimarães in 2019. He moved to Sporting in January 2022 after registering 20 goals in 96 outings for Vítoria.

Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Beaten finalists last season, Liverpool produced one of their most disjointed performances of Jürgen Klopp's tenure in Naples on Matchday 1. The German conceded afterwards that the Reds need to "reinvent" themselves as they bid to recover from an underwhelming start to the campaign in all competitions. Ajax, meanwhile, are on a high after a commanding victory at home to 2021/22 Europa League finalists Rangers. With Klopp and his players searching for answers, the Dutch side may view this as the perfect opportunity to visit Anfield.

Did you know?

These teams were in the same group in 2020/21. The Reds emerged 1-0 winners in both meetings, a Nicolás Tagliafico own goal separating the sides in Amsterdam and a Curtis Jones strike proving the difference at Anfield.

Highlights: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Still reeling from back-to-back 4-0 defeats by Celtic and Ajax, Rangers supporters may be forgiven for dreading the visit of an in-form Napoli side who beat Liverpool with consummate ease in their competition opener. The first group stage visitors to Ibrox since 2010, the Partenopei will not be underestimating a Gers side roared on by a typically vociferous home crowd but will know that three points here would leave them in a fantastic position in Group A.

Did you know?

Wayne Rooney is the last player to score a Champions League group stage goal at Ibrox, his penalty in November 2010 earning Manchester United a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

Porto were unfortunate to leave Madrid empty handed on Matchday 1 following a dramatic 2-1 loss to Atlético – a result coach Sérgio Conceição described afterwards as "misleading". Victory over a Club Brugge outfit whose only previous win on Portuguese soil came at Sporting Braga in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League would be the perfect tonic for Conceição and his players. The Belgian champions overcame Leverkusen 1-0 in their opening game, but coach Carl Hoefkens said his side are going to need "more focus" to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Did you know?

Porto won both meetings with Club Brugge in the 2016/17 group stage, triumphing 2-1 in Belgium and emerging 1-0 winners at the Estádio do Dragão﻿.

Highlights: Atlético 2-1 Porto

The seventh Champions League meeting between these sides in the past nine seasons is set to play a crucial role in determining their respective Group B fates. Leverkusen slipped to a narrow defeat in Bruges, but there was enough about Gerardo Seoane's team to suggest they can recover from that Matchday 1 reverse. The Werkself have beaten Atleti in two of their previous three visits to the BayArena, though Diego Simeone's side triumphed in dramatic fashion in their round of 16 opener in 2016/17, claiming the spoils in a pulsating 4-2 victory.

Did you know?

Atleti have reached the knockout stage in eight of their last nine attempts – only failing to do so in 2017/18.

Highlights: Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň

Former Bayern marksman Robert Lewandowski returns to the Fußball Arena München fresh from scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona's comprehensive 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzeň. The Bundesliga champions have won their last four meetings with the Blaugrana, scoring 17 goals in the process – four of them hit by Lewandowski himself – but could the prolific Pole give his current employers the edge in this latest battle between two of Europe's most storied clubs? Julian Nagelsmann's side, who eased to victory at Inter in their opening game, may have something to say about that.

Did you know?

Bayern are unbeaten at home against Barcelona in European competition, winning four and drawing two of the teams' previous six encounters in Munich.

Highlights: Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

A 3-0 Matchday 1 defeat at home to Sporting will have done little to dampen Frankfurt fans' enthusiasm for a competition they are competing in for the first time in club history. The Eagles will draw confidence from their most recent visit to Marseille in the 2018/19 Europa League, when they claimed a 2-1 victory en route to reaching the semi-finals. As for the hosts, a 2-0 loss at Tottenham in their Group D opener makes this a must-win fixture for them too.

Did you know?

Oliver Glasner's Frankfurt won five of their six away games en route to winning the Europa League last season, including a remarkable 3-2 triumph over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Wednesday 14 September

On paper, the Italian champions have little to fear from Dinamo Zagreb; they have won all four of the sides' previous meetings, including 3-1 victories in both past encounters at the San Siro. However, Ante Čačić's side sprung a surprise on Matchday 1 as Mislav Oršić's goal downed Chelsea (and spelled the end for their manager Thomas Tuchel, who was dismissed the following morning).

Did you know?

Dinamo's three games at the San Siro (two against AC Milan and one against Atalanta) have all ended in defeats by two-goal margins.

Highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

"Madness! Shock! Fantastic!" was the headline in Football24.ua following Shakhtar's 4-1 win at Leipzig, a result which has changed the optics in Group F. Manager Ange Postecoglou promised to reward Celtic's fans for their ardour during their 3-0 home loss to Real Madrid, but the Hoops will need to dig deep to start their comeback on Matchday 2. Their past two away games against Shakhtar were a 3-0 loss in 2004 and a 2-0 defeat in 2007.

Did you know?

Shakhtar are playing home games in Warsaw this season; their only previous UEFA competition match in the city ended in a 3-2 win at Legia in the 2006/07 Champions League third qualifying round.

Highlights: Salzburg 1-1 Milan

Defeat at Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 1 spelled the end for Thomas Tuchel, the coach who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2020/21. The Blues will hope to recover their composure in time for their first ever meeting with Salzburg, who were hugely encouraged by a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Goalscorer Noah Okafor is convinced his side "can cause a surprise in this group". Is this their moment?

Did you know?

Salzburg reached the Champions League round of 16 for the first time last season, but did not win any of their 2021/22 away games (D1 L3).

Highlights: Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

"Our first half definitely could have been better, but the second half we produced was perfect," said Carlo Ancelotti after the holders won 3-0 at Celtic, a result that tees them up nicely for their first meeting with Leipzig. In the opposition camp, Domenico Tedesco was dismissed as the German side's boss following Matchday 1's shock home loss to Shakhtar. "We dominated but we had some sloppy final passes and conceded bad goals," said midfielder Konrad Laimer. They can ill afford any similar lapses in Spain.

Did you know?

Madrid's first home game of last season's Champions League group stage brought a famous upset as they went down 2-1 to Moldovan champions Sheriff.

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

Hard to believe that anyone ever doubted that Erling Haaland would be able to score as many goals following his move from Dortmund to City this summer. The Norwegian opened his group stage account with two at Sevilla on Matchday 1. "He has an incredible sense of [where] the goal is," noted Pep Guardiola. BVB fans, of course, are well aware of that; he scored 86 in 89 games for their side over two and a half seasons.

Did you know?

These sides were paired in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020/21, Guardiola's City winning 2-1 home and away.

Watch all of Sevilla's Champions League goals last season

Both sides were on the wrong end of chastening results on Matchday 1. Copenhagen were flattened by Dortmund, while Sevilla's disappointing start in the Liga (D1 L3) preceded a 4-0 home mauling by City. Coach Jess Thorup can only hope this group stage boot camp will toughen FCK up. "Learning is the right word," he said. "This is the level we want to be measured against – individually and as a team. We have to learn faster."

Did you know?

In their last Champions League group stage campaign (2016/17), Copenhagen did not concede a single goal at home (W1 D2).

Highlights: Benfica 2-0 M. Haifa

"The lads had a great spirit," said coach Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus's 2-1 Matchday 1 loss in Paris, and there were few recriminations in the Italian papers either, with a more positive outcome expected as Benfica come to Turin. Roger Schmidt's time with the Eagles could hardly have started better, however. Their 2-0 defeat of Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 1 was their tenth straight victory, and defender Álex Grimaldo sounded confident afterwards as he looked ahead to the trip to Italy: "We know that the group is a hard one, but this season we are in a good place."

Did you know?

These famous sides have been paired only once before in this competition, Benfica beating Juve 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the 1967/68 European Cup. They lost the subsequent decider 4-1 to Manchester United at Wembley.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Juventus

In the first round of the 1998/99 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, Maccabi Haifa eliminated a Paris side coached by Alain Giresse, winning 3-2 in Israel following a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes. It seems like an improbable result 24 years on, Paris having been utterly transformed in more recent years, to the extent that the mighty Juventus seemed almost relieved to come away from the French capital with a 2-1 defeat on Matchday 1. However, Haifa's Francophone striker Frantzdy Pierrot is not cowed. "We deserve to be here," said the Haitian. "No matter who we play, our mentality is to play our game the best way we can."

Did you know?

Paris have been in Israel relatively recently, beating Nantes 4-0 in the French Super Cup game, which was played in Tel Aviv on 31 July this year. Lionel Messi (2), Neymar and Sergio Ramos were the scorers.