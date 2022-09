Where to watch Futsal Finalissima 2022: TV, streaming

The winners of UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, Portugal, and the third-placed team, Spain, will content a four-team knockout tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay at Parque Roca in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday and Sunday.

Schedule Thursday 15 September:

Semi-finals

Portugal vs Paraguay (17:00 local, 22:00 CET)

Argentina vs Spain (19:45 local, 00:45 CET) Sunday 18 September:

Third-place play-off (14:00 local, 19:00 CET)

Final (17:00 local, 22:00 CET) Argentina / Spain vs Portugal / Paraguay All times CET. Local time in Buenos Aires is five hours behind.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in Europe

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Hungary: MTVA

Lithuania: LRT

Portugal: RTP

Spain: TVE

Ukraine: Suspilne

Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom: UEFA.tv