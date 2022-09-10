U19 Futsal EURO 2023: match dates

The third edition of the UEFA U19 Futsal EURO will return to the regular schedule for odd-numbered years, with qualifying in January and March, and the finals provisionally in September 2023.

Spain won both the inaugural tournament in September 2019 in Riga, and the 2022 finals, which they hosted in Jaén. The second edition was postponed from the original 2021 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

The 2023 hosts will be picked later this month, and the seven teams joining the home nation in the finals will decided by 26 March 2023 after the second of two scheduled rounds of qualifying. The final tournament will follow the same format as 2019 and 2022, with two groups of four leading to knockout semi-finals.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 3 November 2022

Preliminary round: 17–22 January 2023

Main round: 21–26 March 2023

Final tournament: 3–10 September 2023 (provisional)