UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2022 at a glance: Spain success again

Saturday 10 September 2022

Spain have now won both editions after retaining the title as hosts.

Spain captain Adrián Rivera leads the celebrations
Spain captain Adrián Rivera leads the celebrations UEFA via Sportsfile

Spain have now won both editions of the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship after retaining the title as hosts.

A summary of the second finals in Jaén, which happened a year behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was worth the wait, with 99 goals across the 15 games and drama throughout.

  • Spain player Nicolás Marrón (the 2022 joint top scorer) and coach Albert Canillas were part of their victories in both 2019 and 2022.
  • Spain achieved new competition-record wins in both their opening two games.
  • All 12 Spain outfield players scored in the tournament among their 33 goals.
  • Portugal are yet to lose a match in this competition over 40 minutes but did fall to Spain in final extra time (having departed in 2019 on penalties in the semis to Croatia).
  • Three of the semi-finalists were the same as 2019: Spain, Poland and Portugal. Ukraine prevented a clean sweep by coming back from 4-1 down to beat Croatia 6-4 in the opener and ultimately pip them to Group A second place behind the hosts.
  • The final in Jaén attracted a record crowd of 3,067 fans.

Finals results

Knockout phase

Final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Saturday 10 September
Final
Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Thursday 8 September
Semi-finals
Portugal 4-1 Ukraine
Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Group stage

Wednesday 7 September
Group A: Croatia 8-0 Romania
Group B: Poland 3-2 France 
Group B: Italy 1-6 Portugal
Group A: Spain 2-2 Ukraine 

Monday 5 September
Group B: Italy 1-4 Poland 
Group A: Romania 2-5 Ukraine
Group B: Portugal 2-1 France
Group A: Croatia 1-11 Spain 

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Sunday 4 September
Group A: Ukraine 6-4 Croatia 
Group B: Poland 2-4 Portugal 
Group B: France 0-3 Italy
Group A: Spain 9-0 Romania

Top scorers (finals)

5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)
5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)
4 Jorge Carrasco (Spain)
4 Diogo Furtado (Portugal)
4 Alex García (Spain)
4 Yaroslav Krasnii (Ukraine)
4 Juan Moreno (Spain)

Top scorers (season)

8 Kacper Sendlewski (Poland)
7 Andriy Brytan (Ukraine)
6 Oleksandr Dychuk (Ukraine)
6 Diogo Furtado (Portugal)
6 Nil Manchado (Andorra)
6 Oleksandr Smetanenko (Ukraine)

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Roll of honour

Winners
2022 (Jaén﻿): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
2019 (Riga): Spain 6-1 Croatia

Finals top scorers
2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5
2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5

Season top scorers
2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8
2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8

All-time top scorers (finals)
5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)
5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)
5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)
5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)
8 Danil Karpyuk (Russia)
8 Kacper Sendlewski (Poland)
8 Fran Vukelić (Croatia)

