Women's World Cup play-offs round 1: Portugal beat Belgium, Scotland-Austria, Wales-Bosnia & Herzegovina

The European play-offs for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup began Thursday with round 1, the three winners progressing to join three others waiting in Tuesday's round 2.

Play-offs Round 1 (Thursday 6 October) Portugal 2-1 Belgium

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:15 CET)

Scotland vs Austria (20:35 CET) Round 2 (Tuesday 11 October) Portugal vs Iceland (KO TBC)

Scotland / Austria vs Republic of Ireland (KO TBC)

Switzerland vs Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina (19:00 CET) All play-offs level after 90 minutes will go to extra time, and if necessary a penalty shoot-out. Who qualifies directly? The two play-off winners with the highest rankings – based on results in the qualifying group stage (against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section) and the round 2 play-offs – will qualify for the finals in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August. The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand from 17 to 23 February.

Round 1: Thursday 6 October

Portugal 2-1 Belgium



Fatima Pinto's 89th-minute goal took Portugal through to a home round 2 tie against Iceland. In a frantic finish, Belgium had substitute Amber Tysiak sent off and Carole Costa hit the bar before Pinto got to the far post to turn in Joana Marchão's corner.

Marchão had made the 29th-minute opener, providing the cross for Diana Silva to score. But Belgium equalised before the break when Marchão's handball conceded a penalty converted by Tessa Wullaert, who ends the campaign with 17 goals, equalling the best for any UEFA women's qualifying campaign, set by Germany's Célia Šašić for UEFA Women's EURO 2013.

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:15 CET)

Both teams are in their first play-off for a final tournament.

These sides were in the same 2019 World Cup qualifying group, Wales winning 1-0 home and away.

The winners will be away to Switzerland (who featured at the 2015 World Cup).

Scotland vs Austria (20:35 CET)

Scotland qualified for the 2019 World Cup, exiting in the group stage.

Austria reached the Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals, after making the last four in 2017, but have never qualified for the World Cup.

Austria have only been in one previous play-off, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Russia in qualifying for Women's EURO 2013. Scotland lost to the Netherlands in a 2015 World Cup play-off and also lost two-legged ties to reach EURO 2009 and 2013.

The winners will be at home to the Republic of Ireland (who are hoping to reach a debut major tournament).

VAR being used

How the play-off winner ranking is decided To determine the ranking of the play-off winners, the results of the round 2 play-offs (three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw, and none for a defeat; result after extra time is counted but not any penalty shoot-out) are added to the results of the group stage matches used to determine the ranking of the group runners-up (see Paragraph 14.04 of the official regulations). The following criteria are applied in the order given: 1: Higher number of points 2: Superior goal difference 3: Higher number of goals scored 4: Higher number of away goals scored 5: Higher number of wins 6: Higher number of away wins 7: Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points) 8: Higher position in the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings used for the group stage draw (see Annex B.1.2 of the official regulations)

Ranking after group stage

Inter-confederation play-offs

A ten-team tournament will be held in New Zealand from 17 to 23 February to decide the last three finalists, with UEFA represented by the third-best play-off winners.

Continental allocation/Contenders

AFC: 2 (Chinese Taipei, Thailand)

CAF: 2 (Cameroon, Senegal)

CONCACAF: 2 (Haiti, Panama)

CONMEBOL: 2 (Chile, Paraguay)

OFC: 1 (Papua New Guinea)

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups: two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the World Cup finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or a guest nation) and meet the winners of the semi-final between the other two sides in their group.