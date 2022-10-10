Women's World Cup play-offs: Scotland, Wales, Portugal through to play Ireland, Switzerland, Iceland

Scotland, Wales and Portugal won Thursday's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off round 1 ties to progress to the next stage on Tuesday, when two finals spots and another in the inter-confederation play-offs will be decided.

Round 1: Thursday 6 October

Portugal 2-1 Belgium



Fatima Pinto's 89th-minute goal took Portugal through to a round 2 tie against Iceland (also seeking to reach a first World Cup) on Tuesday in Paços de Ferreira. In a frantic finish, Belgium had substitute Amber Tysiak sent off and Carole Costa hit the bar before Pinto got to the far post to turn in Joana Marchão's corner.

Marchão had made the 29th-minute opener in Vizela, providing the cross for Diana Silva to score. But Belgium equalised before the break when Marchão's handball conceded a penalty converted by Tessa Wullaert. The Belgian forward ends the campaign with 17 goals, equalling the best for any UEFA women's qualifying campaign, set by Germany's Célia Šašić for UEFA Women's EURO 2013.

Portugal now face Iceland in round 2 BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Wales 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (aet)

Wales, in front of a record home crowd of 15,200 in Cardiff, somehow could not find a way through in the 90 minutes of a meeting between two teams in their first major women's play-off, having the ball in the net four times only for the offside flag to intervene on each occasion.

However, just before the end of the first extra time period, Jess Fishlock – in her ninth major qualifying campaign dating back to the 2007 World Cup – met Rachel Rowe's free-kick with a chipped volley to send Wales to Zürich to face 2015 qualifiers Switzerland on Tuesday.

Jess Fishlock takes the congratulations for her Wales goal Getty Images

Scotland 1-0 Austria (aet)

Scotland probably had the better of the chances in a tight first 90 minutes at a rainy Hampden Park in Glasgow, but just as in Cardiff, extra time was needed. And just two minutes into the additional half-hour substitute Abi Harrison headed in an Erin Cuthbert corner to delight Scotland's competitive home record crowd of 10,182.

That proved enough for Scotland to knock out the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finalists, and move closer to a second straight World Cup. On Tuesday they welcome a Republic of Ireland team aiming for a major tournament bow, under former Scotland coach Vera Pauw.

VAR being used

How the play-off winner ranking is decided To determine the ranking of the play-off winners, the results of the round 2 play-offs (three points are awarded for a win, one for a draw, and none for a defeat; result after extra time is counted but not any penalty shoot-out) are added to the results of the group stage matches used to determine the ranking of the group runners-up (see Paragraph 14.04 of the official regulations). The following criteria are applied in the order given: 1: Higher number of points 2: Superior goal difference 3: Higher number of goals scored 4: Higher number of away goals scored 5: Higher number of wins 6: Higher number of away wins 7: Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points) 8: Higher position in the UEFA women's national team coefficient rankings used for the group stage draw (see Annex B.1.2 of the official regulations)

Ranking after group stage

Inter-confederation play-offs

A ten-team tournament will be held in New Zealand from 17 to 23 February to decide the last three finalists, with UEFA represented by the third-best play-off winners.

Continental allocation/Contenders

AFC: 2 (Chinese Taipei, Thailand)

CAF: 2 (Cameroon, Senegal)

CONCACAF: 2 (Haiti, Panama)

CONMEBOL: 2 (Chile, Paraguay)

OFC: 1 (Papua New Guinea)

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups: two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions, with the winner of each qualifying for the World Cup finals. In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or a guest nation) and meet the winners of the semi-final between the other two sides in their group.