Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 8 points

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Inter) – 12 points

John Stones (Man City) – 10 points

Joël Matip (Liverpool) – 12 points

Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 13 points

Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) – 10 points

Midfielders

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Matteo Politano (Napoli) – 11 points

Robert Andrich (Leverkusen) – 10 points

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 10 points

Forwards

Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.