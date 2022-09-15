UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 15 September 2022

Two Club Brugge players are joined by representatives of nine other clubs in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 2.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Antonio Adán (Sporting CP) – 8 points

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Inter) – 12 points

John Stones (Man City) – 10 points

Joël Matip (Liverpool) – 12 points

Lucas Hernández (Bayern) – 13 points

Bjorn Meijer (Club Brugge) – 10 points

Midfielders

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Matteo Politano (Napoli) – 11 points

Robert Andrich (Leverkusen) – 10 points

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – 10 points

Forwards

Ferran Jutglà (Club Brugge) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 15 September 2022

Selected for you

Meet the winners: Real Madrid
Live 28/05/2022

Meet the winners: Real Madrid

Real Madrid have become European champions for the 14th time; get the lowdown on Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller
Live 26/04/2022

Highlights, report: City edge seven-goal thriller

Manchester City led by two goals three times but Madrid remain in touching distance.
Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge
Live 27/04/2022

Highlights, report: Liverpool in charge

Two goals in three minutes put Liverpool in control of their semi-final against Villarreal.