Spain vs Portugal, Futsal Finalissima final: Where to watch, kick-off time

The final of the inaugural Futsal Finalissima will match two of the most familiar opponents in the international game as Spain take on Portugal in an all-European decider in Buenos Aires.

What do you need to know?

One of a number of events launched as part of UEFA's co-operation with CONMEBOL,﻿ the Futsal Finalissima is a final-four tournament involving UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 winners Portugal and third-placed team Spain alongside 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay.

With all the games being held at at Parque Roca in Buenos Aires, Argentina, both European teams prevailed in Thursday's semi-finals. Portugal came from behind to beat Paraguay 2-1 and Spain defeated the hosts 3-0.

That ensured a European champion and the 34th meeting between these two Iberian rivals. Traditionally, Spain have been dominant; they were unbeaten in the first 11 encounters and remained undefeated in competitive games for even longer, their 6-1 group stage triumph at Futsal EURO 2010 the biggest of a succession of wins against Portugal at the highest level.

However, that streak ended when Portugal beat Spain 3-2 after extra time in the Futsal EURO 2018 final in Ljubljana. Since then, Spain have endured their longest run without a major title since the first EURO in 1996, suffering losses to their neighbours in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup quarter-finals and Futsal EURO 2022 semis. Portugal overturned two-goal deficits to win both those games en route to lifting the trophy, and the teams' line-ups on Sunday will have a familiar look from those recent encounters.

That said, Spain still lead 25-4 in head-to-head wins (with four draws) and their performance against Argentina was as efficient as any from the era when they racked up title after title. They will now be looking to clinch their first final victory since February 2016, when they snared the Futsal EURO crown in Belgrade (having defeated Portugal 6-2 in the quarter-finals).

Portugal, meanwhile, are aiming for a fourth major title in a row and a third within 12 months after the World Cup last October and EURO in February. Incredibly, Portugal teams have reached the decider at all five competitive futsal championships over the last year: along with those senior men's showpieces, they also got to the finals of both the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO in July and UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO last week – though in both of those games they were pipped by Spain.

Spain and Portugal's record in major men's senior finals Spain: Futsal EURO

Won: 1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016

Lost: 1999, 2018 World Cup

Won: 2000, 2004

Lost: 1996, 2008, 2012 Portugal: Futsal EURO

Won: 2018, 2022

Lost: 2010 World Cup

Won: 2021

View from the camps

José Raya, Spain player: "Portugal beat us last time but we've come here to do our job and I'm sure it'll be a great final."

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "There is no pressure; there is a great pleasure to be here to compete for the trophy of the Finalissima. May this arena be full – futsal deserves it."

Can there be extra time?

Unlike in the semi-finals or third-place game, the final will go to extra time (five minutes each way) if level after 40 minutes. If still level after extra time, the final will be decided on penalties.

Competitive games between Spain and Portugal Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals: Portugal 3-2 Spain

2018 final: Portugal 3-2 Spain (aet)

2016 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-6 Spain

2014 third-place match: Portugal 4-8 Spain

2010 final: Portugal 2-4 Spain

2010 group stage: Portugal 1-6 Spain

2007 semi-finals: Spain 2-2 Portugal (aet, 4-3 pens)

2005 group stage: Portugal 1-3 Spain

2003 group stage: Spain 3-3 Portugal Futsal World Cup 2021 quarter-finals: Spain 2-4 Portugal (aet)

2004 second group stage: Spain 3-1 Portugal

2000 second group stage: Portugal 1-3 Spain

Where to watch the Futsal Finalissima final on TV and online in Europe

Albania: RTSH

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Hungary: MTVA

Lithuania: LRT

Portugal: RTP, Canal 11

Spain: TVE

Ukraine: Suspilne

Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom: UEFA.tv

What is the Futsal Finalissima trophy?

