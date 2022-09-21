UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off draw: What is it? Where to watch it? Who are the teams?

What is the Europa League knockout round play-off stage?

The UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs were introduced last season. There are 16 teams involved: the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The winners of the eight play-off ties advance to March's Europa League round of 16, where they join the eight group winners.

When is the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

The Europa League knockout round play-off draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa League knockout round play-off draw?

There are 16 teams in the draw: the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage will be seeded; the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage will be unseeded.

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa League knockout round play-off?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa League knockout round play-off over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs.

A reminder that the so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When is the the Europa League knockout round play-off?

The first legs are scheduled for 16 February, with the second legs a week later on 23 February.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight Europa League group winners in the round of 16, with the draw scheduled for 24 February. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.